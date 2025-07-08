Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo opts for NSFW maternity shoot as ex-Miss Universe prepares to welcome first child with 49ers RB

Olivia Culpo is pregnant and expecting her first child with San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey. The couple announced the news in March by sharing black-and-white photos and a video featuring a sonogram, kisses, and Culpo cradling her bump.
Now, as her due date nears, Olivia has opted for a bold maternity shoot on Tuesday, where her growing baby bump is clearly visible.
Culpo is in her third trimester, with a July due date.
Speaking about the pregnancy, Culpo said:
“I’m so excited and grateful to be pregnant. I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time.”
The former Miss Universe also added how McCaffrey is “made to be a dad."
Christian McCaffrey's wife's baby shower was held at Castle Hill Inn in Rhode Island on May 4. Culpo wore a mint green Marchesa gown, while McCaffrey rocked a cream suit.
The decor included life-size floral teddy bears, suspended flower arrangements, and a replica of their dog, Bear.
Guests enjoyed a French-style bakery setup, charcuterie tables, and pink/blue drinks. That said, the couple is waiting to learn the baby’s gender.
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey celebrated their babymoon with a dreamy coastal getaway in mid-June. The trip doubled as Culpo’s 33rd birthday celebration.
She wore an ivory satin gown designed for expectant mothers. Other outfits included a sunshine-yellow maxi dress and a cozy gingham pajama set.
“Bdays and baby moons 🥰⏳👶🏻,” she wrote on Instagram.
Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo hilariously wanted to rip out her IUCD after marriage
Olivia Culpo didn’t hold back when talking about her post-wedding plans with Christian McCaffrey. In a candid TikTok video from October 2023, she joked:
“I feel like the day after my wedding, I’m just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately.”
Culpo had previously opened up about fertility pressures and even froze her eggs as a precaution.
Olivia Culpo married the 49ers RB on Jun. 29, 2024, in a stunning ceremony at Watch Hill Chapel in her home state of Rhode Island.
Culpo wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana ball gown with long sleeves and a 16-foot lace veil.
The reception took place at the Ocean House.
The couple started dating in 2019 and got engaged in April 2023 during a romantic Utah getaway.
Culpo called McCaffrey her “best friend” and said their wedding marked the beginning of their life as a family.
