Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo opts for NSFW maternity shoot as ex-Miss Universe prepares to welcome first child with 49ers RB

Olivia Culpo is pregnant and expecting her first child with San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey. The couple announced the news in March by sharing black-and-white photos and a video featuring a sonogram, kisses, and Culpo cradling her bump.

Ad

Now, as her due date nears, Olivia has opted for a bold maternity shoot on Tuesday, where her growing baby bump is clearly visible.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Culpo is in her third trimester, with a July due date.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Speaking about the pregnancy, Culpo said:

“I’m so excited and grateful to be pregnant. I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time.”

The former Miss Universe also added how McCaffrey is “made to be a dad."

Christian McCaffrey's wife's baby shower was held at Castle Hill Inn in Rhode Island on May 4. Culpo wore a mint green Marchesa gown, while McCaffrey rocked a cream suit.

Ad

The decor included life-size floral teddy bears, suspended flower arrangements, and a replica of their dog, Bear.

Ad

Guests enjoyed a French-style bakery setup, charcuterie tables, and pink/blue drinks. That said, the couple is waiting to learn the baby’s gender.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey celebrated their babymoon with a dreamy coastal getaway in mid-June. The trip doubled as Culpo’s 33rd birthday celebration.

She wore an ivory satin gown designed for expectant mothers. Other outfits included a sunshine-yellow maxi dress and a cozy gingham pajama set.

Ad

“Bdays and baby moons 🥰⏳👶🏻,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ad

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo hilariously wanted to rip out her IUCD after marriage

Olivia Culpo didn’t hold back when talking about her post-wedding plans with Christian McCaffrey. In a candid TikTok video from October 2023, she joked:

“I feel like the day after my wedding, I’m just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately.”

Ad

Culpo had previously opened up about fertility pressures and even froze her eggs as a precaution.

Olivia Culpo married the 49ers RB on Jun. 29, 2024, in a stunning ceremony at Watch Hill Chapel in her home state of Rhode Island.

Culpo wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana ball gown with long sleeves and a 16-foot lace veil.

Ad

The reception took place at the Ocean House.

The couple started dating in 2019 and got engaged in April 2023 during a romantic Utah getaway.

Culpo called McCaffrey her “best friend” and said their wedding marked the beginning of their life as a family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.