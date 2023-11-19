IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo steals the spotlight in stunning dress at Miss Universe 2023 pageant

Olivia Culpo was crowned Miss Universe in 2012, and she was present this year to crown the winner of the Miss Universe 2023 title. The 31-year-old hosted the annual Miss Universe pageant in San Salvador, El Salvador, alongside co-hosts Maria Menounos and Jeannie Mai. Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Nicaragua, was crowned Miss Universe 2023.

However, it was Culpo's stunning dress that also caught the eyes of many viewers who were watching it on television. Culpo also posted a series of photos on her Instagram that showed a stunning red dress and a beautiful black dress.

"Congratulations to the new #MissUniverse Sheynnis Palacios!!"

A crimson rosette graced the top of the long, strapless red dress. She accessorized her appearance with a slick bun and red lipstick. Olivia Culpo also unveiled a long black gown with glitter in the skirt and a sleek, modern strapped top.

Olivia Culpo debuted several looks during the Miss Universe pageant.

Culpo won the Miss Universe competition in 2012, just months after she was crowned Miss USA 2012.

Olivia Culpo's first Miss Universe dress gives off bridal vibes

Olivia Culpo may have stunned with her fashion choices for the Miss Universe competition, but there were other looks that were just as fabulous. During rehearsals for the Miss Universe competition, Culpo wore a short, white dress with puffy sleeves that gave off a very 'bridal' look for the soon-to-be bride. She added a white bow to her hair to complete the look.

Culpo is engaged to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. After an off-season cross-country road trip in an RV, the running back proposed Culpo last spring.

The couple hasn't confirmed a wedding date, but it appears it will happen sometime during the upcoming offseason. Culpo took a trip in October to visit New England, where she grew up, and stated that is where the couple will exchange their vows.

She also recently celebrated her Bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with a group of bridesmaids and friends. McCaffrey even surprised his fiancee with a fireworks show on the beach on her first night of the trip.