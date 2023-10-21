Olivia Culpo gives wedding venue glimpse, says she wants to get pregnant ‘immediately’ after marrying Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are enjoying their time as an engaged couple. The two will eventually get married, as stated by the former Miss Universe winner.

The SI Swimsuit cover model even uploaded a TikTok video where she got ready to see her wedding venue. In the clip, the 31-year-old informed her fans that she was excited to see the place where she and her star tight-end fiancee will get married.

Initially, the couple decided to get married in Colorado since Christian McCaffrey is from there. But they eventually decided to tie the knot in Rhode Island, where Culpo is from.

While getting ready and sharing everything about her future plans, she also shared one important and rather private bit of information. The model said:

"I think the day after my wedding, I'm gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately."

Culpo also shared that she "prayed" very hard to find a husband like Christian McCaffrey. She wrote down specific qualities she wanted in her partner and watched her wishes be fulfilled.

“Pray for your future husband. That’s what worked for me. I got down on my hands and knees and I said, ‘God, please, show me a better way.’ I wrote down exactly what I wanted. I wrote down so many specific things.”

One of the qualities she desired in her partner was that the person should be close to his mother, and she was glad that she found this in the 49ers TE.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey had a blast at their engagement party

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey got engaged, and they were so happy about it that they threw a big party to celebrate. They posted pictures and messages on social media to share their joy and show how they were getting ready for the party.

The party was outdoors, and everyone wore white clothes, which made it look really elegant and beautiful.

Now, there was a small problem: Olivia's dress zipper broke! Luckily, McCaffrey fixed it, so, the party continued and the day went on smoothly.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey looked very happy and gorgeous, and they enjoyed the day with their family and friends. It was a special day to celebrate their love and the exciting times ahead.