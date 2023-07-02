Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have announced that they will organize an engagement party for their loved ones. However, while getting ready for the celebration, the former Miss Universe encountered a wardrobe malfunction, which could have ended disastrously if not for McCaffrey's intervention.

After almost four months of getting engaged, Culpo and McCaffrey are throwing an engagement party. The model uploaded a get-ready-with-me style video on her TikTok.

In the videos, Olivia Culpo shared how the process of makeup and hairstyling transpired. In another video, she showed her fans what her family members were doing. While one was doing their makeup on the balcony, her sister Aurora sat on a ride-on rocking horse to get her hair done.

In the same video, Culpo showed her outfit, which was a white mini dress. While trying on the dress, she said:

"This is just the world's absolute tightest dress of all time."

A few seconds later, the dress' zipper split, but Christian McCaffrey saved the day, and his future bride said:

"I would just like to thank my damage control team for fixing the broken dress."

After successfully getting ready, Olivia shared a loving kiss with McCaffrey and thanked him once again:

"He looks absolutely wonderful. My husband is phenomenal. And he fixed my dress. He's a Jack of all trades."

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey to get married soon?

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the San Francisco 49ers running back have been dating each other for four years. In April, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Hence, while they were on vacation to the Grand Canyon during the off-season, the two-time Pro Bowler popped the question to Culpo with a beautiful oval-cut diamond ring. His girlfriend said 'yes' and then shared the joyful news with their family, friends and fans.

The couple is now spending their summer vacation in Culpo's native Rhode Island. There, both sets of family members played a competitive game of pickleball. They also enjoyed a delicious spread consisting of lip-smacking delicacies.

Olivia Culpo and McCaffrey have not yet decided on a date for when they will tie the knot, but considering how busy they have been planning their nuptials, it could happen anytime this year.

