In Photos: Olivia Culpo enjoys summer vacay with Christian McCaffrey and fam

Olivia Culpo and her NFL RB fiance Christian McCaffrey are taking some time off their busy schedule to vacation with Culpo's family.

The former Miss Universe grew up and was born in Cranston, Rhode Island. Hence, she went back to her family to enjoy the summer in a peaceful manner. She also brought along the San Francisco 49ers running back.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared several snaps from her holiday. She was seen spending quality time with her sisters as they had fun while preparing to get tanned.

Olivia Culpo and her sister spending 'girls day' and taking care of themselves. (Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's Instagram Story)

Another snap revealed that her mother, Susan, had never tanned before, so she was also getting in on the fun.

Sophia Culpo, Olivia's younger sister and former girlfriend of Braxton Berrios, shared an interesting snap that showed the McCaffreys and the Culpos going head-to-head against each other in a game of pickleball.

The family enjoyed a magnificent feast after a grueling game of pickleball. (Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's Instagram Story)

However, Sophia mentioned that her side of the family was busy in the kitchen preparing delectable meals while her to-be brother-in-law's family was playing energetically in the court.

Olivia Culpo is excited to debut her future name

Olivia and Christian McCaffrey got engaged a few weeks ago. The couple decided it was time to take their relationship to the next level. Hence, after getting nudged by her girlfriend numerous times, the two-time Pro Bowl RB popped the question.

After the proposal, the couple went on to prepare for a blockbuster engagement party. The 31-year-old model posted a picture of an envelope that said, “The Future Mr. and Mrs. McCaffrey.”

The envelope was marked with a number of postage stamps, including one from her native, Rhode Island. While in the offseason, the couple had been busy preparing for their future nuptials and other celebrations.

Her influencer sister, Sophia, mentioned on her Instagram Story that she had received an invitation to the couple's engagement party.

Christian McCaffrey proposed to her longtime girlfriend with a beautiful oval-cut diamond ring with side stones.

