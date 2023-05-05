In Photos: Olivia Culpo shares snaps leading right up to "surprise" engagement to Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo got engaged to her NFL beau Christian McCaffrey. The San Francisco 49ers star popped the question on April 2nd and the model said yes. Culpo has confirmed that the proposal was a surprise and she was not expecting it.

She posted photos of herself just hours before the moment, unaware that her life was about to change. She captioned that the engagement was the biggest surprise of her life, saying:

A few hours before the biggest surprise of my life 💍❤️

See a collection of the pictures below. They show her looking stunning in a floral ensemble.

Timeline to Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's engagement

The two lovebirds have been dating since 2019. Rumors began circulating after Christian McCaffrey liked a picture of Olivia Culpo on social media. A few months later, they were photographed together vacationing in Mexico. She would show up to his games when he was playing for the Carolina Panthers. By November 2019, they were Instagram official.

On Valentine's Day in 2020, Olivia Culpo expressed her love and gratitude to her "best friend" Christian McCaffrey on social media. She said:

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend. Thank you for changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible. You are the definition of an answered prayer. I am the luckiest girl in the world ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

They spent a lot of time together that year. She celebrated his birthday and he accompanied her to a Vogue India photoshoot. The couple took a big step towards solidifying their commitment together when they adopted a dog in July 2020.

Their relationship became more serious when Christian McCaffrey named his boat 'Olivia'. More heartwarming moments followed and they celebrated their third anniversary on June 22, 2022.

Later that year, Olivia Culpo became emotional after learning that the running back had no plans to have children during his playing career. She always thought that she would be married and have kids by the age of 30.

This led to their engagement in April, when the San Francisco 49ers star proposed to his girlfriend while they were vacationing in Amangiri, Utah. Based on her latest posts, the engagement was as much a surprise for her as it was for the rest of the world.

