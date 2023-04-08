How did Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey meet? Relationship timeline explored as the couple gets engaged

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is now engaged to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Their love story began when the NFL player liked a picture of the model on Instagram back in May 2019. The two got engaged on April 2, as per Culpo's latest Instagram post, where Christian McCaffrey is seen getting down on one knee.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia were seen enjoying a vacation in Mexico together after their initial interaction in 2019. Media photographers captured the couple sunbathing and holding hands during their vacation.

An overview of Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's relationship

In November 2019, the couple started expressing their gratitude and love for each other on social media. As at many Panthers games, Culpo supported Christian McCaffrey and his team, but in November 2019, McCaffrey sparked attention when he shared a picture of Olivia with his mother during the game.

It wasn't long before the couple started going on dates. On January 12, 2020, the couple was spotted together in West Hollywood, California, where Christian McCaffrey wore a white shirt, olive green coat, and jeans, while Olivia was seen wearing a sheer black long-sleeved top.

Back in February 2020, the duo were also seen on the red carpet during the 9th annual NFL Honors in Miami. When Valentine's Day 2020 came, it was confirmed what was going on between them. On that day, Culpo posted a series of images of them together and wrote:

"Happy Valentine's Day to my best friend. Thank you for changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible. You are the definition of an answered prayer. I am the luckiest girl in the world.”

Following an instance where a social media user commented rudely about Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey defended her, pointing out the accomplishments she has made.

Here's what he wrote:

"1. Won Miss Universe on her own 2. World class musician 3. Self made millionaire 4. Actress 5. Model 6. On the board of multiple charities 7. Owns a restaurant 8. Owns multiple properties … She doesn't need my money bubbs."

In the last few years, the two have bought a puppy, gone on several vacations with their families, and recently became engaged.

Who is Christian McCaffrey?

His full name is Christian Jackson McCaffrey, and he plays for the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL. Prior to this, Christian McCaffrey played college football for Stanford, followed by being drafted by the Carolina Panthers eighth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. In addition to playing at Stanford, Christian's father also played for the NFL.

Besides being one of the top players on the team, Christian McCaffrey was also named the AP College Football Player of the Year.

Here are some of his NFL records:

Most receptions by a running back in a single season (116)

Only running back to have two seasons with 100 or more receptions

First player in NFL history to record over 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in the first 10 games of a season

Only the third player in NFL history to record over 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a single season, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig.

First rookie running back in NFL history with 70 receptions and five receiving touchdowns

First player in NFL history with 50 rushing and 50 receiving yards in five consecutive games

Most receptions by a running back in the first 3 seasons with 303 receptions

Panthers records:

Single-season records for most receptions by any player (116)

Single-season records for most scrimmage yards by any player (2,392)

First player in Panthers history to reach 2,000 yards from scrimmage in a season

Most scrimmage yards by any player in the first two seasons (3,051)

Most scrimmage yards by any player in the first three seasons (5,443)

His resume also includes finalist status for the Heisman Trophy, NFL and Panthers franchise records, as well as an NCAA record.

Poll : 0 votes