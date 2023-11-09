IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo reunites with Christian McCaffrey after wild bachelorette weekend

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey will marry sometime during the NFL offseason. The former Miss Universe has recorded her wedding plans on Instagram and TikTok, and by the looks of it, the couple is expected to marry in New England.

During the San Francisco 49ers bye week, Culpo and her friends embarked on a bachelorette weekend. On Wednesday, she was back in San Francisco, California, and reunited with Christian McCaffrey. She took to her Instagram stories to show the reunion.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo reunited back home after a busy bye week for both of them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She also captured a photo of the San Francisco 49ers running back holding up a fishing trophy. She captioned it by saying that she wasn't the only one who had a busy bye week. The photo was followed by a video of her weekend boat dance.

Olivia Culpo celebrates bachelorette weekend in Cabo

Olivia Culpo, along with her friends, jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for her bachelorette party.

Culpo recorded the celebration on her Instagram account every day. It started with a lavish departure on a private jet, followed by shirtless male servers waiting for them with glasses of champagne.

On their first night out in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Culpo posted a video of a special surprise from her fiancee. She was presented with a switch box that ignited a spectacular fireworks show for her.

The four-day trip included a trip out on a boat as well as several nighttime celebrations. She showed her different fashion choices for each day, which included lots of shades of white to complete the bridal look.

On her fourth and final night of the trip, Culpo chose a neutral look with a long gown. She thanked her friends for an amazing bachelorette weekend and for celebrating her upcoming big day with her.