2025 Fantasy Football WR tiers: Malik Nabers' elite upside, Tyreek Hill regression continues

Separating fantasy football players into tiers has proven to be a valuable strategy during drafts. This can sometimes be even more useful than traditional positional rankings because it gives managers a legitimate list of options to choose from when they are on the clock. Wide receivers have long been the deepest position, but here's how the top 50 stack up in this year's tiers.
2025 Fantasy Football WR Tiers
Fantasy Football Tier 1 WRs
- Ja'Marr Chase
- CeeDee Lamb
- Justin Jefferson
- Malik Nabers
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Nabers finished as the overall WR7 in fantasy football last year, and did so despite playing through awful quarterback play for the New York Giants. They significantly improved in this area, including adding Russell Wilson, giving Nabers the ceiling to potentially top all wide receivers this year.
Fantasy Football Tier 2 WRs
- Puka Nacua
- Nico Collins
- Drake London
- Ladd McConkey
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr. is one of the most interesting wide receivers to keep an eye on during the 2025 fantasy football season. He finished as the overall WR4 last year, despite Trevor Lawrence missing time with an injury, but the addition of Travis Hunter could affect his workload for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Fantasy Football Tier 3 WRs
- Garrett Wilson
- Tyreek Hill
- AJ Brown
- Rashee Rice
- Tee Higgins
- Mike Evans
- Terry McLaurin
- DK Metcalf
- Davante Adams
- DJ Moore
Tyreek Hill has officially fallen out of the top two tiers for fantasy football wide receivers. He is coming off of his worst season with the Miami Dolphins and his WR21 finish is his lowest ever in any year he played in all 17 games.
Fantasy Football Tier 4 WRs
- Marvin Harrison Jr.
- Zay Flowers
- Courtland Sutton
- Jaylen Waddle
- DeVonta Smith
- Xavier Worthy
- Calvin Ridley
- George Pickens
- Cooper Kupp
- Jerry Jeudy
- Khalil Shakir
Jaylen Waddle is a potential bounce-back candidate this season after an extremely disappointing year. Jonnu Smith departed the Dolphins during the offseason, and with Hill potentially declining, Waddle's workload should get a major boost.
Fantasy Football Tier 5 WRs
- Tetairoa McMillan
- Jakobi Meyers
- Chris Godwin
- Jauan Jennings
- Jordan Addison
- Michael Pittman Jr.
- Deebo Samuel
- Stefon Diggs
Tetairoa McMillan represents the top-ranked rookie wide receiver for the 2025 fantasy football season. He could realistically serve as the WR1 for the Carolina Panthers and has the clearest path to significant targets of any rookie in his position.
Fantasy Football Tier 6 WRs
- Brandon Aiyuk
- Jameson Williams
- Jayden Reed
- Chris Olave
- Rome Odunze
- Travis Hunter
- Keon Coleman
- Josh Downs
- Tre Harris
- Christian Kirk
Tre Harris is one of the biggest sleeper picks of any wide receiver this season. He will need to compete with Ladd McConkey for targets, but he appears locked in as the WR2 for Justin Herbert in a high-powered offense.
