"Either way, we can’t go wrong" - Patrick Mahomes makes feelings known as Arrowhead Stadium's legacy is under political crossfire

Relocating to a new venue or renovating Arrowhead could have equal benefits for the Kansas City Chiefs, according to quarterback Patrick Mahomes. There’s been talk that the reigning three-time AFC champions might move away from their iconic home at Arrowhead a few years down the road from now.
Whether they stay at their current home long term or move to a new facility, Mahomes believes it’s a win-win.
“And I mean, they would build a great stadium and facility and be the top of the top," Mahomes said. "And so I don’t really have a choice no matter, anyways, but I think either way, we can’t go wrong, because we have the fan base of the Chiefs Kingdom behind us, and they’ll fill that stadium, no matter if it’s in Missouri or Kansas.”
The team’s current lease at Arrowhead expires in 2030, which will likely be the latter years of Mahomes’ career as he’ll be turning 35 if the Chiefs end up moving to a new stadium.
While Mahomes doesn’t seem to be opposed to a move, he hasn’t forgotten about the incredible atmosphere the people at Arrowhead have provided.
“I think there’s a — Arrowhead is a special place," the QB added. "It’s a special place that doesn’t come around a lot of times. It’s my favorite place to play in the NFL, not just because it’s my team, but you can feel the history of it when you play.”
Last season, the Chiefs were a perfect 10-0 at Arrowhead, counting the playoffs, with their last loss at that venue being on Christmas Day 2023 versus the Las Vegas Raiders (20-14).
Chiefs and Royals' relocation is complicated
A decision on whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs and their MLB counterpart, the Royals, will relocate was supposed to happen this summer. Earlier this week, they were given a six-month extension to decide, though, as with any new facility, there are a lot of moving parts.
Last year, Jackson County rejected a sales tax extension to fund stadium renovations for the Chiefs and Royals facility, suggesting relocation was the next step. However, Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas condemned the bid by Star Bonds as the reignition of an economic
The Chiefs are looking to build a domed stadium with a new headquarters and a practice facility. Moreover, Chiefs president Mark Donovan said he hasn’t heard back from the Kansas City Department of Commerce Officials about their latest proposal for the past six weeks.
The Chiefs' next preseason home game at Arrowhead takes place on August 22 against the Chicago Bears.
