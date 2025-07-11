Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt celebrated his marriage anniversary with his wife, Dani Rhodes, this week. The couple exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in Mexico in July 2022, and on Wednesday, they celebrated their third anniversary.

On the special occasion, Rhodes shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram account with her 79,700 followers. She reminisced about her wedding day by posting snaps from the memorable occasion along with a sweet message for the NFL star.

"Happy Anniversary to my best friend, my safe place and the most amazing dad! I love you more with every moment we share. Forever and Always," she wrote.

T.J. Watt reacted to the post with a three-word message.

"I love you!" he commented.

T.J. Watt sends 3-word message to wife Dani Rhodes as Steelers LB marks major relationship milestone/@danimariewatt

In the first picture, the couple posed sitting on stones by the water. The Steelers linebacker wore a black tuxedo for the big day and had a white rose in his pocket, while Dani Rhodes wore an embroidered white gown and styled her blonde hair in a bun. The ceremony was an oceanside wedding in Cabo San Lucas.

T.J. Watt shares glimpse of ‘spontaneous trip’ with wife Dani Rhodes on their anniversary

T.J. Watt and Dani Rhodes celebrated their anniversary with an adventurous trip. The former Steelers' first-round pick shared a glimpse of their outing in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Spontaneous trip to celebrate 3 years of marriage with my best friend and rock. You are a natural mother and an amazing wife. 9 years ago we went on our first date and I have fallen for you harder each day since. I love you!" he wrote in the caption.

Watt shared an adorable snap with his wife, posing with the beautiful scenery in the background, standing on a balcony, sharing a side hug.

Dani Rhodes wore a short black bodycon dress layered with a brown jacket. She completed her look with knee-length black boots, an elegant necklace, and a bun hairstyle.

Watt, on the other hand, wore a comfortable black T-shirt, faded light blue jeans, and white shoes. He also posted snaps of them enjoying various water activities, including one where Rhodes was fishing.

Earlier this year, the couple became parents and welcomed a baby girl, named Blakely Marie Watt.

