Dion Dawkins shares clear verdict on James Cook's ranking in NFL's top 100

The Cook is in the Kitchen. The NFL is currently rolling out its annual Top 100 list, and the No. 89 slot was given to the Buffalo Bills running back James Cook. After his third year in the NFL, Cook finally made his first appearance on the top 100 list.

After seeing his teammate get honored, Bills star OL Dion Dawkins gave a clear verdict on the RB. Dawkins opened up Cook's Top 100 induction video by saying that the star keeps his team out of trouble.

"Cook keeps us out of trouble. Let's say if the block is not finished to the teeth, Cook understands that he just got to just give a little bit more scoop to get away," Dion Dawkins said in a video posted by NFL on X on Monday.

Dawkins then complimented Cook's speed.

"He might not look like he's moving as fast as he's moving, but he's moving extremely fast, and I mean extremely fast. He's just very elusively fast that you're just like, 'Oh, he really is moving that fast.' (...) His feet start going, da-da-da-da-da-da-da, and all of a sudden, you see him separate from a defender. You're like, 'Wow, that separation speed is there.' And then he just drifts away to the 10, to the 5, touchdown!"

Check out the video below:

James Cook had a breakout season last year. He tied the Bills franchise rushing touchdown record in one season with 16 and accumulated 1009 rushing yards. Cook's strong performance on the gridiron earned him his second Pro Bowl selection.

James Cook could leave the Buffalo Bills after the 2025 season

Despite having a breakout season last year, the Bills and James Cook are on opposite sides of a contract standoff. The RB's rookie contract is set to expire after the 2025 NFL season, and he expects a new deal that would reflect his on-field performance.

Cook's current deal is a four-year contract worth $5.8 million. The star has reportedly expressed his desire to get a contract extension of around $15 million a year. However, as of now, neither party has come to an agreement. If the Bills do not offer an extension to Cook, they could lose one of their offensive stars next year.

