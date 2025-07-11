"Meh he’s overrated" - NFL fans react as Steelers reveal first look of Jalen Ramsey in No. 5 jersey

Jalen Ramsey is beginning a new chapter of his NFL career this year. He spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Ad

In June, the seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback was traded by the Mike McDaniels team to the Pittsburgh Steelers along with TE Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-rounder. In return, the Steelers gave up safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

On Thursday, Mike Tonmlin's team revealed Jalen Ramsey's first look in a Steelers uniform. The team shared a photo of the cornerback donning the black and yellow uniform while being annointed with the No. 5 on his jersey.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Digit drop," Tthe Steelers wrote while tagging Ramsey

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted to the seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback's first look in a Steelers uniform.

"Meh he's overrated," one fan said.

"That's going to look crazy in the secondary with all those double digits just like 6," another wrote.

"Take my money plz and thank you," this fan commented.

"Looks so good in the black and gold man," another said.

Ad

"Yeah he's back in his prime because of this alone." one stated.

"Finally a stud Steeler wearing number 5," another commented.

During his two-season stint with the Dolphins, Jalen Ramsey started all 27 games for the team, tallying 82 tackles, one sack, six tackles for loss and four quarterback hits.

Apart from Ramsey, the Pittsburgh Steelers also acquired veteran cornerback Darius Slay, who agreed a one-year deal worth $10 million in March.

Ad

Mike Tomlin opens up about decision to trade Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey

The departure of a leader like Minkah Fitzpatrick was unexpected from the Steelers. However, on Sunday, Mike Tomlin broke his silence surrounding the trade to acquire Jalen Ramsey.

According to an article by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko, Tomlin had high praise for the cornerback and opened up about their plans to use him in different positions.

Ad

"He's long, he's fast, he's combative," Tomlin said. "His above-the-neck game and feel for the passing game is excellent. He's physical. People often forget that this guy was probably the best safety prospect in the draft, as well, when he came out, and that just speaks to his talent level and how immense it its."

The Steelers made splashes to acquire other veterans like DK Metcalf and Aaron Rodgers. Only time will tell if these additions help Tomlin break the playoff curse and compete for the Super Bowl championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.