Jalen Ramsey has joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in a fascinating trade from the Miami Dolphins. The perennial All-Pro cornerback arrived in Pittsburgh alongside Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-rounder.

Ad

Ahead of Ramsey's debut season in Pittsburgh, franchise icon Ryan Clark connected him with Hall of Famer safety and Steelers legend Troy Polamalu via FaceTime. Clark proceeded to post a screenshot of Polamalu and Ramsey speaking, and he captioned it:

"Connecting the Greats!!! One @Steelers legend and the next! @tpolamalu X @jalenramsey"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ramsey commented under the post:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Man I appreciated that big bro @ryanclark... much love! I can't wait to be apart of something special!"

Ad

Trending

"Man, I appreciated that" - Jalen Ramsey sends special message to Ryan Clark as ex-Steelers S connects him to HOFer Troy Polamalu over FaceTime

Ryan Clark sees the potential for Jalen Ramsey to become a Pittsburgh Steelers legend. However, he has a lot to do in a short time if he is to become as beloved as Polamalu in Pittsburgh.

Ad

Troy Polamalu spent his entire 12-year career playing safety for the Steelers. He earned four first-team All-Pro nods, two second-team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl nods, and the 2010 Defensive Player of the Year Award. Furthermore, he was crucial to the Steelers winning two Super Bowls. Polamalu was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, his first year of eligibility.

Ad

Jalen Ramsey and the Steelers looking to silence the noise building around the franchise in 2025

Jalen Ramsey is about to play for his fourth team in the NFL. Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks of his era, and he's earned Pro Bowl honors in every team that he's been a part of. The Pittsburgh Steelers brought Ramsey in to shore up their cornerback rotation and potentially play some snaps at safety.

Ad

The franchise has been under increasing pressure in recent years due to its lack of competitiveness in the postseason. While the Steelers consistently make the playoffs through their perennial winning seasons, they have an unfortunate habit of being soundly beaten in the first round.

Their 28-14 loss to the Ravens in early 2025 was a painful one, and Pittsburgh has also lost in the wild card to the Bills (31-17, 2023 season), Chiefs (42-21, 2021 season) and Browns (48-37, 2020 season) in recent years. Steelers fans are well aware their team hasn't won a playoff game since the 2016 campaign, and the fan base is restless.

With a roster consisting of several key players likely in their last few seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going all in for the 2025 season. Mike Tomlin has added Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith in the lead-up to the 2025 campaign. As to whether it will be enough to get past some of the AFC powerhouses when the chips are down is a different matter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.