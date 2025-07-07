Dolphins traded Jalen Ramsey over clashes with Dolphins coaches Mike McDaniel and Vic Fangio: Report

Last week, the Miami Dolphins traded 3x All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of a blockbuster move. In return, Miami received safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Ramsey was arguably the main talking point of the trade. Although the CB had agreed to leave Miami earlier this offseason, the Dolphins' coaching staff was reportedly not too pleased with Ramsey's attitude, which eventually led to his exit from the team.

According to reports from the Sun-Sentinel, Miami was fed up with Ramsey after he became disruptive with the team and began hurting the culture the franchise was trying to build.

The report also states that Ramsey was often late to practices and would constantly undermine Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and their former defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio.

Fangio left the Dolphins in January 2024, which suggests that Ramsey began having issues with the coaching staff even before last season.

In 2024, the 7x Pro Bowler recorded 60 tackles, 1.0 sacks, 11 passes defended and two interceptions across 17 games. Despite his solid performances, the Dolphins finished with an 8-9 record, failing to make the playoffs.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin heaps praise on new CB Jalen Ramsey

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey - Source: Getty

On Sunday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin heaped praise on Jalen Ramsey while discussing the player's athleticism.

"He’s long, he’s fast, he’s combative,” Tomlin said of Ramsey via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "His above-the-neck game and feel for the passing game is excellent. He’s physical. People often forget that this guy was probably the best safety prospect in the draft, as well, when he came out, and that just speaks to his talent level and how immense it is."

Ramsey brings 10 years of experience to the Steelers' defense. He also won the Super Bowl with the LA Rams in 2021.

According to reports, Ramsey is set to make $26.6 million this year, which has mostly been taken off the Dolphins’ books. Miami will need to play Ramsey $3 million in addition to the $4 million they paid him earlier this year, while the Steelers will cover the rest of his payment.

