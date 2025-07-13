Travis Kelce shotguns beer with Jason Kelce and Baker Mayfield at 2025 ACC Golf Tournament following rough game 

Travis Kelce attended the 2025 American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament, on Saturday in Lake Tahoe. He was seen enjoying himself with his brother, Jason Kelce, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB, Baker Mayfield.

The Kelce brothers made a side bet. Every time one of them three-putted, they had to shotgun a beer. Travis ended up in 62nd place, while Jason landed at 83rd out of 90 players, and thus, plenty of beers were chugged.

Baker joined in, spitting up beer mid-shotgun, and laughed it off.

That said, on Friday, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce pulled off a karaoke performance at the 2025 American Century Championship. They took the stage and belted out Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock and Roll."

Travis wore olive shorts and dad sneakers, while Jason rocked a ripped-sleeve golf shirt and cowboy hat. Their duet included hip thrusts, line dancing, and a full-on choreo break that went viral online.

The 2025 American Century Championship is scheduled from July 9 to 13, at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The event features a modified Stableford scoring format and is being broadcast on NBC, Peacock, and Golf Channel throughout the weekend.

Before the tournament kicked off in Lake Tahoe, Travis Kelce was seen having lunch with Taylor Swift at JoJo’s Bar in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, on July 1.

Before that, Travis Kelce attended Tight End University (TEU) 2025, held from June 24 to 26 at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. He’s one of the co-founders, alongside George Kittle and Greg Olsen.

The Kansas City Chiefs TE's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, accompanied him to the event and performed “Shake It Off” as a surprise guest at the “Tight Ends & Friends” concert on June 25.

When Travis Kelce attended the 2024 American Century Championship and gave a special nod to Taylor Swift

The three-time Super Bowl champion won the 2024 karaoke contest at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe with a fiery rendition of Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again."

Next, he made sure the world knew who inspired it. As he accepted the $10,000 prize, Kelce shouted:

“Taylor, this is for you!”

Wearing khaki shorts and a patriotic polo, he belted out the '80s classic with full rockstar energy, and even pretended to cry during his acceptance speech.

At the time, Taylor Swift was in Milan for her Eras Tour.

