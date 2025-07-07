Russell Wilson recaps wholesome memories with wife Ciara, celebrating 9 years together

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson celebrated his anniversary with his wife, Ciara, by sharing a sweet post. The NFL star exchanged vows with the singer in an extravagant ceremony held at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, in 2016.

The couple celebrated their ninth anniversary on Saturday, and on the special day, Wilson shared a post to his 5.5 million Instagram followers. He posted a reel featuring the memorable moments of them over the years, along with a heartfelt caption.

"From the moment I met you, I knew God was showing me the way," Wilson wrote. "Every day since has been a reflection of His grace — full of love, laughter, purpose, and the kind of partnership I used to pray for.

"Happy Anniversary, my queen @ciara. You light up my life in ways words can’t explain. Here’s to the journey we’ve walked…and the one we’re still writing together. I love you, endlessly. ❤️."

Ciara and Wilson's love story started in 2015 after they met at a Wisconsin basketball game and he asked her out to dinner. After a month, they made a public appearance at the White House Correspondents' dinner.

In March 2016, Wilson planned a romantic proposal in an exclusive resort in Seychelles, and four months later, they tied the knot.

Ciara pens an emotional message to Russell Wilson on their 9th anniversary

Ciara also shared an adorable post on Instagram celebrating her ninth wedding anniversary. She uploaded a reel along with a heartfelt message for her husband, Russell Wilson.

"9 years of pure joy, laughter, growth, and love!" Ciara wrote. "God really is the best author! I thank Him for our love everyday! Baby, thank you for loving me the way you do. In your arms is my truest and safest place.

"There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you! I’m so excited to keep loving you more each day! Happy Anniversary @DangeRussWilson here’s to forever more! I love you so much."

Wilson and Ciara have their three kids together. The Grammy-winning singer is also the mom of Future Zahir Wilburn, born in 2014, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

The Giants quarterback and his wife welcomed their third baby, Amora Princess Wilson, in 2023. Before her, they were blessed with their second child, Win Harrison Wilson, who was born in 2020. Their elder daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, was born in 2017.

