The Detroit Lions are entering a new chapter of the Jared Goff–Dan Campbell–Brad Holmes era. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are gone, taking head coaching jobs with struggling teams — the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, respectively.

Ad

For former quarterback Tim Hasselbeck, their successors, John Morton and Kelvin Sheppard, will face high expectations. He said on Friday’s episode of NFL Live (from 3:!1 in the video below):

"Ben Johnson has a new job for a reason. He was one of the most creative play callers; he's a play designer. He had good timing when he was aggressive with play calls. So, I just think that while you're replacing what I believe is good coaches with good coaches, that being said, there's still a change, some adjustment."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"You're going from somebody that was at the top of the business and doing it. It's why they're being rewarded, you know, getting jobs as head coaches with guys that are now going to have to prove themselves as coordinators in the league."

Ad

Lions predicted to acquire Trey Hendrickson in massive trade

Another Lions topic discussed in the same episode was Aidan Hutchinson’s availability for 2025 after recovering from a leg fracture. Analyst Kevin Clark called a fully healthy version of the edge rusher “the biggest X-factor” in the upcoming season (from 1:07 in the video):

"Before he went down last year, he had a 38% win rate on pass rushes. No one else. Nobody else in football was above 23%. In five games, he had more sacks (7.5) than Khalil Mack and Matthew Judon had the entire season... If he comes back and is that level, then yes, the Lions are back where they need to be."

Ad

However, with 2024 midseason acquisition Za’Darius Smith released during the post-Super Bowl lull, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton foresees the Lions making a blockbuster move to fill the void opposite Hutchinson.

Trey Hendrickson has been locked in a contract standoff with the Cincinnati Bengals for months and was a notable no-show at their mandatory minicamp in June.

With no progress in sight, Moton urges the reigning NFC North champions to upgrade from Marcus Davenport, Al-Quadin Muhammad, and Josh Paschal, proposing the Lions send two post-Day 1 picks to Southern Ohio for the reigning sacks leader:

Ad

"Aidan Hutchinson is cleared to participate in football activities, but Detroit needs a reliable pass-rusher opposite him on the defensive line... As Super Bowl contenders, the Lions should be aggressive in filling a glaring roster need."

Preseason camp begins July 26. The Lions kick off their preseason slate against the Los Angeles Chargers on July 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.