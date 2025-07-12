The Detroit Lions are entering a new chapter of the Jared Goff–Dan Campbell–Brad Holmes era. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are gone, taking head coaching jobs with struggling teams — the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, respectively.
For former quarterback Tim Hasselbeck, their successors, John Morton and Kelvin Sheppard, will face high expectations. He said on Friday’s episode of NFL Live (from 3:!1 in the video below):
"Ben Johnson has a new job for a reason. He was one of the most creative play callers; he's a play designer. He had good timing when he was aggressive with play calls. So, I just think that while you're replacing what I believe is good coaches with good coaches, that being said, there's still a change, some adjustment."
He continued:
"You're going from somebody that was at the top of the business and doing it. It's why they're being rewarded, you know, getting jobs as head coaches with guys that are now going to have to prove themselves as coordinators in the league."
Lions predicted to acquire Trey Hendrickson in massive trade
Another Lions topic discussed in the same episode was Aidan Hutchinson’s availability for 2025 after recovering from a leg fracture. Analyst Kevin Clark called a fully healthy version of the edge rusher “the biggest X-factor” in the upcoming season (from 1:07 in the video):
"Before he went down last year, he had a 38% win rate on pass rushes. No one else. Nobody else in football was above 23%. In five games, he had more sacks (7.5) than Khalil Mack and Matthew Judon had the entire season... If he comes back and is that level, then yes, the Lions are back where they need to be."
However, with 2024 midseason acquisition Za’Darius Smith released during the post-Super Bowl lull, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton foresees the Lions making a blockbuster move to fill the void opposite Hutchinson.
Trey Hendrickson has been locked in a contract standoff with the Cincinnati Bengals for months and was a notable no-show at their mandatory minicamp in June.
With no progress in sight, Moton urges the reigning NFC North champions to upgrade from Marcus Davenport, Al-Quadin Muhammad, and Josh Paschal, proposing the Lions send two post-Day 1 picks to Southern Ohio for the reigning sacks leader:
"Aidan Hutchinson is cleared to participate in football activities, but Detroit needs a reliable pass-rusher opposite him on the defensive line... As Super Bowl contenders, the Lions should be aggressive in filling a glaring roster need."
Preseason camp begins July 26. The Lions kick off their preseason slate against the Los Angeles Chargers on July 31.
