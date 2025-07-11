"1 job you had was to not have s*x with somebody else" - Ryan Clark takes aim at Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono amid paternity confirmation case

In the latest episode of The Pivot Podcast, uploaded on YouTube on Friday, Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder discussed the Puka Nacua-Hallie Aiono situation. Aiono, Nacua's girlfriend, filed a legal petition in Los Angeles County seeking to confirm that the Rams WR is the father of her unborn child.

Ryan Clark had strong opinions about the matter. He said Hallie had one job, which was to stay loyal.

"If you were in it for the money, you had one job," the former Pittsburgh Steelers star said. "Y’all were together all over the NFL sites. Everybody’s posting you. It’s a beautiful couple. Whoop-de-doo woo.

"The one job you had was to not have sex with somebody else—just for however long you had to do it. Whether you wanted to get a ring, whether you wanted to get a baby by Puka—all you had to do was wait. And you couldn’t wait." [19:14]

He added that if the relationship was about love, or even about securing a future, then she should’ve waited. Instead, she made a decision that could hurt not just her, but Nacua as well.

Clark concluded with a message to Nacua.

"So for Puka—congrats, man," Ryan Clark said. I pray that’s not your baby. I hope you don’t have to deal with the decision-making that comes along with knowing someone you trusted did that to you, and now got you on front street."

As per reports, Aiono wants full physical custody, meaning the child would live with her all the time. She’s also asking for joint legal custody, so both parents can make important decisions about things like school and healthcare.

Nacua would be allowed to visit the child, but not have the child live with him. Hallie is also asking him to pay for costs related to her pregnancy and for her legal fees.

The couple dated from 2021 to mid-2025, with Hallie often supporting Nacua at Rams games.

In May 2025, they announced her pregnancy with a heartfelt Instagram post and gender reveal.

Hallie filed the petition to confirm Nacua's paternity on June 16. As of now, Nacua has not publicly responded to the filing.

Ryan Clark gives his take on Robert Griffin III's controversial comments about Angel Reese

Robert Griffin III triggered backlash on X with a controversial post on Thursday about Angel Reese. It was meant to condemn racism, but quickly veered into personal territory involving the WNBA star.

It all started when RG3 reposted a fan-made image depicting Angel Reese as a monkey on the NBA 2K26 cover, along with a lengthy post.

On Friday, Ryan Clark blasted Robert Griffin III for derailing a serious conversation about racism. The former NFL star tweeted:

"RG3 has a strange fascination with Angel Reese, or a connection to that spotlight it brings him… but this one was easy. He posted a graphic I didn’t see anywhere else of Angel as a Monkey. Just say, 'That’s wrong!'

"He couldn’t. He pointed out that Angel hurt him, & then lied on her to inner circle. RG says you’re wrong if you don’t support people don’t look like you, but you’re also wrong if you never support people that do look like you."

Looking back, RG3 and Ryan Clark's feud dates back to May 2025, when RG3 claimed Reese hated Clark after a WNBA game.

Clark responded by questioning RG3’s ability to understand Black women’s struggles due to his interracial marriage.

