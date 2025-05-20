“There’s a line you don’t cross” - RGIII fires back at Ryan Clark over exposing ex-NFL QB's "milk” comment on his wife Grete

Robert Griffin III (RGIII) fired back at Ryan Clark's comments about his personal life. The former NFL stars are embroiled in controversy, which started with RGIII's comment about WNBA star Angel Reese and the dispute escalated with Clark making a comment about the Fox Sports analyst's wife.

Last week, after the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever game, RGIII claimed Reese "hates" WNBA star player Caitlin Clark. Following that, during an episode of "The Pivot" podcast, Ryan Clark was critical of RGIII's remark about the WNBA player and said the former NFL star cannot understand "what Black women have to endure in this country," giving reference that he is "married to white women."

RGIII responded to Clark's comment by sharing a video. He was critical of Clark's statement and said his opinion was related to the game and his "wives and children" were "always off limits."

"Take that Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark, which was purely based on basketball. But I think all of you know there's, there's a line in life that you just simply don't cross. Wives and children are always off limits, and Ryan Clark has sprinted past that line," RGIII said.

He further criticized Clark for including the family in the sports conversation.

"Ryan Clark didn't like my sports take, but Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark, and that's fine. It's okay. It's part of the game, sports media. I'm going to have an opinion. This person might not agree with it, that person might not agree with it, but what you don't do is turn around and personally attack me and my family just because you don't agree with a sports opinion that is purely based on the sport. "

RGIII shared his opinion and said it's a "cowardly," "spineless," and "weak" move.

What did Ryan Clark say about RGIII's wife?

Following Griffin's comment on Angel Reese, in an episode of "The Pivot" on YouTube, Clark dragged the former QB's wife into the debate. He said:

"The one thing we know about RG3 is he’s not having conversations at his home about what Black women have to endure in this country. You haven’t been able to do that because in both of your marriages, you’ve been married to white women.”

Robert Griffin III was previously married to Rebecca Liddicoat, but the pair split ways in 2016. He tied the knot with Estonian heptathlete Grete Šadeiko in 2018.

