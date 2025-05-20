"He is insufferable" - NFL fans react to Ryan Clark calling out black men for marrying outside their race amid Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark controversy

Ryan Clark is usually not one to talk about basketball, but he has some strong words for the biggest topics about the sport. And on Monday, he had some rather controversial words about Angel Reese's scuffle with Caitlin Clark during last Saturday's game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever.

Speaking on a special segment of The Pivot Podcast witn former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor, the former Pittsburgh Steelers safety said of its underlying implications (from 4:10 in the video below):

“...It also leads to what black women deal with a lot from black men who marry outside their race. They always feel like they have to prop up the woman that they married over black women, by denigrating black women.”

And fans immediately took offense at his remarks:

More of it can be seen below:

"Bro shut the hell up," one threatened.

"Ryan Clark should be fired for this," another demanded.

"How does espn not fire this guy?" another wondered.

Ryan Clark attacks Robert Griffin III over Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese take

In that same video, Ryan Clark also had choice words about his former Washington teammate Robert Griffin III's stance on the matter (from 02:08):

“When RG3 jumps onto the hate train or the angry train, it now follows what we saw from Keith Olbermann... The one thing we know about RG3 is he’s not having conversations at his home about what black women have to endure in this country.”

He also made comments about the ex-quarterback's wife Grete:

“When I worked with RG3 he would make all these corny jokes about milk, and how much he loved milk. He always points out on social media the color of his wife’s skin, as if the color of her skin is what makes her special... a good wife.”

Later, Griffin took to his YouTube channel to issue this statement:

"All of us know that there's a line in life that you just don't cross. Wives and children are always off limits. And Ryan Clark has sprinted past that line... What that really shows is how low of a person Ryan Clark is."

He concluded by calling the "cowardly, spineless, and weak" comments "a bad look for ESPN."

