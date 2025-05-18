"She has shown it time and time again"- RG III doubles down on Angel Reese "hates" Caitlin Clark comments

Robert Griffin III, aka RG III, is usually not someone to talk about basketball. However, he has hard-hitting words about some of the biggest and hottest notions circulating the sport.

On Saturday, the Indiana Fever routed the Chicago Sky 93-58 to kick off their 2025 WNBA campaign. However, the game was marred by a brief scuffle between both teams after the former's Caitlin Clark committed a flagrant foul on the latter's Angel Reese.

Reacting to the development, the former Washington quarterback claimed that Reese "hates" Clark - and not strictly in the basketball sense. And when former wide receiver Torrey Smith tried to convince him to soften his stance given its socioracial implications, he only expounded on it:

"Angel Reese has shown time and time again that (she) hates Caitlin Clark. A normal 'make them earn it' foul is not worthy of that reaction unless you have a problem with the person."

Both basketball players, however, downplayed the severity of the incident during post-game media availability, with Clark in particular saying:

"Let’s not make it something that it’s not. It was just a good play on the basketball... That’s exactly what it was. I wasn’t trying to do anything malicious."

RG III reacts to reports of Caleb Williams not being given film study guidance during rookie season

When it comes to rookie quarterbacks, RG III knows their plight. He was once hyped as Washington's franchise savior when he was drafted in 2012; but after an explosive debut, he collapsed into becoming one of the biggest draft busts of all time due to a highly mismanaged knee injury.

He has since learned of Caleb Williams' reported struggles during his own rookie season with the Chicago Bears. One of them, according to Seth Wickersham's upcoming book American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback, was that he would often watch game film alone, without any guidance or help whatsoever.

RG III condemned the revelation as "malpractice":

“Just because it’s the NFL doesn’t mean that the development stops. If you want your QB to see the game like you, then teach him how to watch tape like you do.”

Hall of Famer Kurt Warner disagreed with RG III's take, depicting a much different experience from his playing career:

"I never once had a coach sit down and teach me HOW to watch film!!! I might gleen from watching with them, but no one walked me through it! I watched, asked questions, and developed my own means of prep based on what I needed! ...I don’t think a class in watching film is 'normal' at the NFL level (at least based on anything I’ve witnessed)!"

It must be noted that these very likely happened during the tenure of the much-maligned Matt Eberflus, who was fired in the middle of that rookie season. The Bears have since hired Ben Johnson as head coach, hoping that his offensive exploits will unlock Williams' true potential.

