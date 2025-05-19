Days after RGIII's "Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark" comment, Ryan Clark bluntly exposes him for his "corny" jokes on skin color

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Ryan Clark clapped back at Robert Griffin III's claims about Angel Reese's true feelings on Caitlin Clark. After Saturday's matchup between Reese's Chicago Sky and Clark's Indiana Fever, the debate about the relationship (or lack thereof) between the forward and the guard reignited.

When Clark committed a hard foul on Reese, who tried to retaliate, new conversations about their feelings for each other took place on social media. Griffin III tweeted on Saturday that Reese had shown her true colors and revealed that she hates Caitlin Clark.

That claim raised a lot of eyebrows on social media, with former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant accusing the retired quarterback of pushing a negative narrative about Reese. Ryan Clark joined the conversation and said that Griffin's words didn't help the Sky player.

"When RGIII jumps onto the hate train or to the angry train, it now follows along with what we saw from Keith Olbermann (who called Angel Reese a 'f***ing idiot') and what we saw from Dave Portnoy. They poured onto Angel Reese to make her the villain in Caitlin Clark's hero story."

Ryan Clark also exposed Griffin's old jokes about skin color while they were co-workers at ESPN.

"When I worked with RGIII, he would make all of these sort of corny jokes about milk and how much he loved it and how important it was," he said. "And he always points out on social media the color of his wife's skin. As if the color of her skin is what makes her special. As if the color of his skin is what makes her a good wife. I met the lady, I had a conversation with her; I think she's more than that."

WNBA champion clapped back at Robert Griffin III before Ryan Clark

Not only did Ryan Clark and Dez Bryant react to Robert Griffin III's comments on Angel Reese, but also a former WNBA champion.

In the wake of his hot take, Theresa Plaisance, who won the 2022 WNBA championship with the Las Vegas Aces, wrote a couple of comments to call out Griffin.

“Also, how many W games have you watched in your lifetime?” she wrote.

She also touched on Griffin's reference to Alyssa Thomas holding Reese by the neck and slamming her on the floor last season.

“*Alyssa Thomas so if you’re gonna have the conversation at least get the facts straight”

This was only the first game of the 2025 season for Reese and Clark. Things are off to a tumultuous start, a situation the league is trying to avoid.

