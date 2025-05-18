"You're playing it wild" - Dez Bryant accuses RG III of helping "create negative narrative" around Angle Reese in Caitlin Clark controversy

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant took issue with Robert Griffin III's characterization of the Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark rivalry. He claims the ex-quarterback's comments feed into racial narratives. Bryant's sharp rebuke came after Griffin suggested Reese "HATES" Clark following a contentious flagrant foul in their recent WNBA matchup.

Bryant, a former NFL wide receiver who spent eight seasons with the Cowboys, and Griffin, the 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with Washington. Both transitioned to media roles since retiring from football.

The back-and-forth occurred on Sunday. It happened when Bryant responded to Griffin's Saturday post about the flagrant foul called on Clark during the Indiana Fever's 93-58 victory over Reese's Chicago Sky.

"Both girls are good in their own right.. Caitlin Clark is better than Angel Reese..but saying she hates her is wild. They are playing basketball.. bro. It was nothing more or less. You are helping create a negative narrative around Angel Reese..and I don't respect it, respectfully. You know this is tied into race..and the way you're playing it is wild. We gotta do better," said Dez Bryant.

The incident that sparked this exchange happened during the third quarter of Saturday's game when Clark slapped Reese's arm while going for the ball. Officials upgraded Clark's foul to a flagrant 1 after review, while Boston and Reese each received technical fouls when tempers flared.

Both Clark and Reese downplayed the incident after the game, with Clark insisting,

"I went for the ball, clear as day in the replay," and Reese calling it "a basketball play."

RG III hits back at Dez Bryant's take

Griffin didn't back down from Dez Bryant's criticism, defending his assessment by pointing to Reese's past behavior and public persona in the ongoing rivalry with Clark.

"Respectfully, Angel Reese said she is the villain, refused to answer questions about Caitlin Clark and has celebrated flagrant fouls on Caitlin Clark. I'm not helping create anything. Angel Reese has fed into this with her actions. She needs to do better," Griffin responded to Dez Bryant's critique.

The debate extends beyond Griffin and Dez Bryant. Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy also weighed in on social media during Saturday's game, writing:

"MAN for yall who tried to compare Angel Reese to Caitlyn Curry Clark should knock it off it wasn't close in college or Pro's… watching this game they on two different planets."

This latest flare-up adds another chapter to the Clark-Reese rivalry that has captivated women's basketball since their college days. The rivalry began when Reese led LSU to victory over Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes for the 2022-23 national championship.

Clark won the rematch in spring 2024, a game that drew 12.3 million television viewers. Their WNBA matchups last season featured several hard fouls, and Indiana took three of four contests against Chicago.

