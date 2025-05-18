Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese heated bust-up forces WNBA to release first public pool report

Caitlin Clark's first matchup of the 2025 WNBA season with Angel Reese wasn't particularly close, as the Indiana Fever crushed the Chicago Sky, 93-58.

Clark logged a 20-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double on 6-of-13 shooting and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. Reese, meanwhile, struggled with efficiency again with a 12-point, 17-rebound performance on 5-of-14 shooting.

While the result of the game was never in doubt, as the Indiana Fever dominated from start to finish, the biggest storyline of the season had little to do with the game itself.

Clark was called for a Flagrant Foul 1 after wrapping her arms around Reese, who was wide-open for an easy layup. Reese lost possession of the ball and fell to the floor.

She tried to get on Clark's face before being stopped by Aliyah Boston and other Fever players. It was a controversial play and call, as referee Roy Gulbeyan had to share an explanation on why the foul met the criteria for a Flagrant 1:

"Okay, the foul on Clark met the criteria for Flagrant Foul 1, for wind up, impact, and follow through for the extension of the left hand to Reese's back, which is deemed not a legitimate basketball play, and therefore deemed unnecessary contact," Gulbeyan told Chloe Peterson of Indy Star, per WNBA Communications.

Caitlin Clark calls out referees over flagrant foul call

Caitlin Clark respectfully disagreed with the call. She thought it was just a hard foul but a basketball play nonetheless:

"Let's not make it something that it's not," Clark said post-game. "It was just a good play on the basketball. I'm not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it, and that's up to their discretion.

"It's a take foul to put them at the free-throw line. I've watched a lot of basketball in my life, that's exactly what it was. I wasn't trying to do anything malicious. That's not the type of player I am."

Angle Reese and Caitlin Clark have a long history that dates back to college and are expected to be the faces of the WNBA for years to come. While Reese's platform on social media has been much larger than her success on the court, they will star in a rivalry that will keep fans on their feet.

