EX-WNBA champ takes brutal swipe at former NFL player over explosive Angel Reese 'hates' Caitlin Clark take

Robert Griffin III created a buzz on social media on Saturday when he said that Angel Reese "hates" Caitlin Clark. The former NFL quarterback added that Reese’s hatred isn’t “some basketball rivalry hate.” He called it simple hate.

A little over 24 hours after Griffin’s tweet, he doubled down on his claim in his Outta Pocket with RGIII podcast. The former Baltimore Ravens play caller enumerated multiple alleged instances Reese showed hate to Clark.

Theresa Plaisance, who won a WNBA championship with the Las Vegas Aces in 2022, responded to a post on Instagram showing Griffin’s lengthy talk.

“Also, how many W games have you watched in your lifetime?”

Ex-WNBA champ responds to former NFL star doubling down on his claim of Reese hating Clark. [photo: @balleralert/IG]

Robert Griffin recalled an incident last year when Alyssa Thomas held Reese by the neck and slammed her on the floor. The then-Chicago Sky rookie did not get up to go after Thomas, who was ejected for a flagrant-2 foul. According to Griffin, Reese did not “swing" at the former Connecticut Sun star because there was no history between the two.

Plaisance also reacted to the Reese-Thomas reference.

“*Alyssa Thomas so if you’re gonna have the conversation at least get the facts straight”

Robert Griffin did not respond to Theresa Plaisance, but his Reese-Thomas reference was spot on. The Chi Barbie, who went after Caitlin Clark for a hard foul, thanked Thomas for sending her a “message.”

Robert Griffin claims Angel Reese wanted to “sucker punch” Caitlin Clark

Robert Griffin named multiple instances where Angel Reese allegedly showed her hate to Caitlin Clark. On Sunday, he added a layer to his claims.

“After the foul that Caitlin Clark put on Angel Reese, Angel Reese tried to hit her. But if it wasn’t for Aliyah Boston putting her arms in the way, Angel Reese would not be playing basketball anymore because she was going to sucker punch Caitlin Clark.”

The No. 2 pick in the 2012 NFL draft emphasized his point by giving Dwyane Wade and LeBron James as examples. Griffin said that he saw Wade foul James hard, but the four-time MVP did not get up to “smack” or hit his opponent from behind. According to the host, King James would not retaliate because there was no animosity between him and Wade.

For Griffin, Reese’s hate towards Clark could be readily seen. He claims that he’s the only one “not afraid to say it.”

