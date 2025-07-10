Former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Robert Griffin III is at the center of an online feud with Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and her family.
The issue arose when Griffin tweeted on Thursday defending Reese against racism in a post where the Sky star graced the cover of the WNBA edition of NBA 2K26, while further alleging that a post she shared led to threats against his family.
The Fox Sports analyst also claimed that members of Reese's inner circle confirmed to him that she hates Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark on a personal level. Griffin's tweet then prompted a response from Reese.
"Lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work," Reese tweeted.
While Reese did not mention Griffin by name, she highlighted the specifics of his tweet to suggest that the ex-QB was lying. However, Griffin appears to have doubled down on his views to set the record straight.
Griffin tweeted:
When Griffin called out the racist remarks against Angel Reese in his earlier tweet, the Sky star's mother called out the analyst on his alleged lies.
"Man stop with the 🧢 My daughter's 'circle' is so small & tight so I'd be interested 2 know who called U Whomever U say 'called' U 🤔 is not in her circle 2 speak on her feelings towards a media/fandom made up beef. Just stay on that side bc the doors are closed over here," Reese's mom tweeted.
It remains to be seen if Reese or anyone from her camp will respond to Griffin's latest tweet in this saga.
RGIII's past beef over Angel Reese x Caitlin Clark involving Ryan Clark
In May, when Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark were involved in a heated on-court clash during the Fever vs. Sky game, Griffin had tweeted about Reese "hating" Clark. However, the post led to controversy when ESPN analyst Ryan Clark spoke about Griffin and his personal life.
Ryan called out Griffin for jumping on the "hate train" while referencing his views on the altercation between Reese and Clark. It led to a back-and-forth between the two analysts involving racism in the WNBA.
In one instance, Ryan said that when he worked with Griffin at ESPN, the latter frequently told jokes about milk while referencing his wife, Grete, who is white.
Griffin then called Ryan "extremely low" for dragging his wife into the controversy. Ryan eventually apologized for bringing Grete into the equation, but said that he never meant to make it a debate about skin color. He also called Griffin one of the "worst teammates I ever had, both on the field and on TV."
