Puka Nacua’s pregnant GF Hallie Aiono files court petition to confirm paternity of unborn child 1 month after gender reveal with Rams star

Puka Nacua’s longtime girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, filed a petition in Los Angeles County on June 16, 2025, asking the court to confirm Nacua as the father of her unborn child, as reported by TMZ.

She requested legal confirmation of paternity, joint legal custody (full physical custody for herself), visitation rights for Nacua and financial support for pregnancy-related expenses and attorney fees.

Hallie Aiono and Puka Nacua announced they’re expecting their first child together in a heartfelt Mother’s Day Instagram post on May 12, 2025. Aiono shared a carousel of photos, including sonogram images, a maternity shoot in a white dress, and a gender reveal video featuring a decorated bundt cake.

She wrote,

“You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid… I know your timing is divine”, revealing they’re expecting a baby boy."

While Nacua was in Hawaii at the Rams' minicamp ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Aiono stayed home and continued sharing updates on her pregnancy journey.

The wide receiver embraced the Maui experience, calling it “home” due to his Polynesian roots and forming a deep connection with the local community.

The couple met in 2021 while Puka Nacua was at BYU. The Los Angeles Rams selected him with the 177th pick in the 5th round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Puka Nacua gives clarity on what fatherhood means to him

Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua's dreams are big when it comes to fatherhood.

In an interview on the "Join The Lobby Podcast" in May, he said:

“I came from a big family. I need five. Boys. I need five boys for sure. But also, I want to be a part of their lives and be as active as I can with them”

Puka Nacua's mother, Penina, raised him and his five siblings as a single parent with Christian faith and Samoan values. After her husband Lionel died from diabetes complications, Penina took on emotional and logistical support, managing practices, games, and parenting. Nacua was just 11 when he lost his father.

