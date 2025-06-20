Puka Nacua’s pregnant girlfriend Hallie Aiono records her unborn baby's kicks from inside the womb 

In May, Puka Nacua and his girlfriend Hallie Aiono announced they were expecting a baby boy later this year. Aiono shared details on her pregnancy journey since, and on Friday, she shared a sweet video of their baby boy kicking.
Aiono documented the video and she called him 'wiggly' as he continued to move around.
"My wiggly boy," Aiono captioned the video.
The most recent video Aiono shared came a week after she was halfway through her pregnancy. She shared a mirror selfie celebrating the 20-week milestone and how fast her pregnancy seemed to be going. She is excited to meet her baby boy in the coming months.
Puka Nacua’s girlfriend Hallie Aiono shared sweet photos of her growing belly
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono are just months away from welcoming their first child together.
Shortly after sharing the news, Aiono shared photos of herself in her kitchen cradling her baby bump. In the black and white photos, Aiono is wearing a silk dress, gazing at her growing belly. She captioned the photo with a blue heart:
""
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono announced that they were expecting their first child in a special post on Mother's Day. The Instagram post featured a carousel of photos, including a photo of Aiono wearing a long, white dress holding sonogram photos. It also included a video of the couple doing a private gender reveal. The two of them discovered the gender with a decorated bundt cake.
The Rams' wide receiver is currently at minicamp with his team in Maui, Hawaii, as they look forward to the upcoming 2025 NFL season. Nacua will sport a new jersey number this season as he moves from 17 to 12.
