When NFL lovebirds celebrate, the squad shows up. On Friday, Kelly Stafford celebrated 10 years of marriage with Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford by sharing a nostalgic three-photo carousel on Instagram. The pictures included the couple smiling in matching "Mr. & Mrs." caps and embracing, nose-to-nose. Her caption read like a page out of a rom-com:

“10 years in and my heart feels so full. Couldn't imagine loving you more, but I know over the next decade, that's exactly what's gonna happen. Happy anniversary John Matthew Stafford.”

Among the many who showed love in the comments was someone from the Rams' inner circle – Puka Nacua’s girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, who wrote,

“Love you two so much!! Happy anniversary.”

Puka Nacua’s girlfriend Hallie Aiono joins the celebration as Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly mark 10 Years together

Hallie and breakout WR Puka Nacua have been together since at least 2021, during Nacua's days at BYU. The couple’s relationship has been Instagram-official for years, with snaps from date nights, including a Lakers game in January 2024, captured in true Hollywood style.

She hails from Arizona and comes from a tight-knit Polynesian family. Her brother, Alex Aiono, is a singer and actor who rose to fame via YouTube covers and later starred in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The Aionos moved to LA when Alex was 14, and the city has been their playground since.

Hallie has held multiple roles, including working with kids with special needs, and according to LinkedIn, she remains based in L.A.

Lombardi before love: Puka Nacua says no 'I do' until Super Bowl win

The Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua has publicly declared he’s putting a ring on football before putting one on his longtime girlfriend, Hallie Aiono.

“I don’t think I’ll be ready to get married anytime soon,” Nacua said on the St. Brown Podcast. “I’m [trying to] win a Super Bowl.”

At just 23, Nacua has become one of the Rams’ brightest stars. His stellar rookie season in 2023 set an NFL rookie record with over 1,400 receiving yards, bolstering L.A.'s postseason push. Off the field, the Utah native remains focused and sticks to a one-track mindset: Lombardi first, vows later.

Hallie Aiono has consistently supported Nacua, often seen wearing his former No. 17 jersey and cheering him on from the stands. The couple often shares glimpses of their relationship on Instagram.

