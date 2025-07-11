"TJ took the deal on table" - NFL insider claims T.J. Watt’s compromise with $112 million contract extension triggered fierce standoff with Steelers

The T.J. Watt-Pittsburgh Steelers saga remains one of the hottest storylines in the NFL during the 2025 offseason. After another disappointing first-round exit of the 2024 playoffs, the AFC North franchise is ready to bounce back and return to the top of the division.

The pass rusher is one of the best players in his position and a key piece to the team's plans to dethrone the Baltimore Ravens. He wants to be paid as such, but the negotiations haven't gone as smoothly as expected.

Entering the final year of his four-year, $112 million deal. T.J. Watt is eager to get paid again, regardless of how long it takes for all parties to come to an agreement. Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo explained on 93.7 The Fan that after his "giving in" before signing his 2021 extension, Watt is trying to force his team's hand this time.

"I think the Steelers giving in," Fittipaldo said. "If you remember the last time, I don't want to say T.J. was unhappy with the way that ended, but T.J. took the deal that was on the table. And I think that's part of the reason why there's a little bit more of a hard line stance this time."

NFL insider explains where Steelers, T.J. Watt stand on contract negotiations

On Tuesday, NFL insider Adam Schefter explained on "Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle" that the T.J. Watt situation was nowhere near its end at this point. Schefter added that if the months pass by and nothing changes, the situation will become more complex the closer we get to the start of the 2025 season.

"That's a long way away," Schefter said. "I'm not ready to say anything like that right now on July 8th. If we get to Aug. 8 and it's still not resolved, well that becomes a little bit more interesting. And if it gets to Sept. 8, that's a big problem.

"But there's a lot of time to work these things out, and even though the sides might be far apart right now, I still think that somehow with his importance to that franchise, that they'll figure out a way to get this done at some point in time."

Schefter added that teams are monitoring this situation to see if they have a chance to lure Watt away from Pittsburgh. The Steelers have ambitious plans for the season, but missing their best defensive player could ruin everything.

