NFL insider shares major update on T.J. Watt's Steelers contract extension status as All-Pro's LB pushes to reset non-QB pay scale

The T.J. Watt-Pittsburgh Steelers saga remains a hot topic in the NFL, a couple of weeks before the AFC North team begins training camp. The pass rusher's contract standoff remains, along with the Trey Hendrickson and Micah Parsons drama, one of the most popular discussions around the league.

After a decent 2024 season, Watt is entering the final year of his four-year $112 million deal. Before taking the field again, he wants to extend his stay with Pittsburgh, after Myles Garrett signed a four-year $160 million contract with the Cleveland.

NFL insider Adam Schefter shared an update on where things stand between the Steelers and Watt.

"That's a long way away," Schefter said on Tuesday, via "Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle." "I'm not ready to say anything like that right now on July 8th. If we get to Aug. 8 and it's still not resolved, well that becomes a little bit more interesting. And if it gets to Sept. 8, that's a big problem.

"But there's a lot of time to work these things out, and even though the sides might be far apart right now, I still think that somehow with his importance to that franchise, that they'll figure out a way to get this done at some point in time.

However, Schefter didn't close the door to a Watt exit if everything falls apart with Pittsburgh.

"And if not, other teams are waiting," Schefter said.

Tom Pelissero explains why trading T.J. Watt would ruin Steelers' win-now plans

Before Adam Schefter's update about T.J. Watt's future, Tom Pelissero broke down why it wouldn't make sense for Omar Khan to ship the pass rusher. The NFL insider said the Steelers are ready to go all-in, and losing Watt would be counterproductive.

(10:15) "Do I anticipate that T.J. Watt gets traded? No," Pelissero said n Thursday (10:15), via "The Rich Eisen Show." "Never say never in the NFL in 2025, Rich, we've seen wilder things than this happen, particularly again with older players. But you have to ask yourself this in an offseason where they have absolutely gone all-in on veteran players.

"Not older players, veteran players who are geared to win now. They bring in Aaron Rodgers, bring in DK Metcalf, who's still young, but another high-value veteran player. You bring in Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey, and Darius Slay. Trading away T.J. Watt will be so antithetical to the way that you are building this roster. It wouldn't make sense."

The start of the 2025 season is two months away, and fans are still wondering what will happen with Watt.

