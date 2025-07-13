"I was scrambling to get his number": Marlon Humphrey details failed Instagram attempt to reach Jaire Alexander after Packers trade

The Baltimore Ravens are completely stacked, with Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins and Kyle Hamilton in their secondary. The addition of Jaire Alexander after his release from the Green Bay Packers has loaded the group even more.
The number of big names involved created questions on how they would line up. Marlon Humphrey is coming from an All-Pro season, but he would still have another great corner as his teammate, but he doesn't seem concerned with that.
Humphrey, on The Herd on Friday, was asked about whether he had any concerns about the new addition and how he would fit into the team. The Ravens defender revealed his excitement with the new player:
"The Jaire Alexander addition, does this change anything for you? Do you prefer playing on the inside, outside? Does it matter, because the secondary is pretty stacked right now?," he has asked.
"Yeah, it didn't matter to me," replied Humphrey. "I was super excited to add him to the squad. I actually tried to hit him up on Instagram, but he deleted his Instagram, so I was like scrambling to get his number. And then by the time I even could get it, I see him in the building. So, I'm like, 'All right, sweet.'"
Marlon Humphrey leads Ravens' stacked secondary for the 2025 season
The number of additions made to John Harbaugh's team has put Baltimore among the best defenses in the league.
A group that already had Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton, both players with All-Pro nods in 2024, now has even better depth. Alexander is the main addition, but Chidobe Awuzie signed during free agency and Malaki Starks also joined through the draft. Bilhal Kone joined as a late-round pick in 2025.
The Ravens used their first-round pick in 2024 on Nate Wiggins, a cornerback out of Clemson who had an excellent rookie season. Overall, this is a group without any flaws and that can stand injuries if they come throughout the season.
On offense, the main addition was wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after he left the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. Hopkins signed a one-year deal.
