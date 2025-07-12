“Adios head stomper”: NFL fans react as ex-Eagles DT Ndamukong Suh officially announces retirement

After a 13-year NFL career, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh announced on Saturday that he's calling it a career. Suh, who defended the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, LA Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles, drew mixed reactions with his announcement.
The No. 2 pick in the 2010 NFL draft shared the news with fans on X, writing a lengthy post to explain how his late father influenced his decision before he died.
"July 12, 2024 was the hardest day of my life," Suh wrote. "It’s the day I said goodbye to my father, the man who raised me, shaped me, challenged me, and believed in me before I believed in myself. ...
"Before he passed, he gave me one final piece of advice, “It’s time to let football go. You’ve done everything you set out to do. Now it’s time for the next chapter.” That conversation stayed with me. So today, one year later, I’m honoring that wish. I’m officially retiring from the NFL."
Many fans reacted to the news, with some picking on Ndamukong Suh over certain plays he made during his career that fans considered dirty.
Others celebrated the former Nebraska player and wished him well in his next chapter.
When was the last time Ndamukong Suh played in the NFL?
Prior to the retirement announcement, Ndamukong Suh had played his last snap in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. He signed a one-year, $2,000,000 contract with the NFC East franchise.
He recorded 10 tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits in eight games while helping the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII, which they lost against the Kansas City Chiefs.
From 2010 through 2022, he played 199 games, tallying 600 tackles, 71.5 sacks, five forced fumbles for 60 yards and one interception for 20 yards. Suh won Super Bowl LV with the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers, beating Patrick Mahomes and Co. in a dominant display by the Bucs defense.
