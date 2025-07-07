Trevor Lawrence's daughter gets special treatment for 6-month anniversary after Marissa's wholesome 4th of July post

In January, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa welcomed their first child together, daughter Shae. On Sunday, Marissa shared a post documenting their 4th of July celebration with family. She also celebrated their daughter Shae's latest milestone, turning six months old.

In the carousel of photos, Marissa shared a glimpse of their family time, including a sweet photo of the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback holding their daughter during a boat ride.

"4th of July fun + my babygirl turning 6 months old💙 I’m so grateful for our time together and our families getting to be around to watch shae bug grow up," Marissa wrote.

"She is so fun and full of life- our happy girl! She loves to play and crawl and giggle. She is so smart and silly. I’m so proud of her and love getting to watch her grow and learn every day. She changes the meaning of life and love! I’m so grateful God made me her mommy! Keep going babydoll- mommy and daddy love you!"

Trevor Lawrence has been spending a lot of quality time with Marissa and Shae this offseason. The couple has documented their offseason travels as a family while also marking their daughters' big milestones along the way.

On Monday, Marissa Lawrence shared another big update on their daughter's growth. In a post on her Instagram Story, Marissa said their daughter cut her first tooth. A big milestone for the six-month-old. She also added emojis showing she was not only happy but a bit emotional over the moment.

"Shae bug cut her first tooth," Marissa wrote.

Marissa Lawrence shared a sweet photo of their daughter hitting another milestone. (Photo via Marissa Lawrence's Instagram Story)

Lawrence's 2024 NFL season was cut short after a concussion and shoulder injury sidelined him down the stretch. He underwent shoulder surgery in January and is expected to be ready at the start of the 2025 NFL season.

