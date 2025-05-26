Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa poses in monokini with her girl pals for "pool day"

The offseason seems to be going well for Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is preparing for the 2025 season, where he'll have Liam Coen as his new coach. But he seems to be using the spare time before that to rest and reset.
Trevor and Marissa attended the birthday party of one of her sisters, Miranda Mowry, over the weekend. Marissa posted a handful of pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. She could be seen wearing a monokini in her stories, with the Jaguars quarterback featuring in the celebrations as well.
In the monokini photos, Marissa seem to be having a great time with her girl pals. All three of her friends wore a bikini, unlike her.
"Pool day," she captioned her stories.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The quarterback was able to enjoy a free weekend with a small pause during the Jaguars' offseason activities. The team hosted two days of practices on May 21-22 and will return to the facilities on May 27. The activities on May are required to include rest days due to the league's collective bargaining agreement on offseason practices.
Marissa was born Marissa Mowry. She also has a sibling called McKenzie Mowry, who was also spotted in pictures during the weekend.
Marissa and Trevor Lawrence have been together since their high school days
The pair started to date when they were at Cartersville High School in Georgia. Although Marissa did not attend Clemson, she committed to playing soccer at Anderson University, which was located close to where her boyfriend was playing college football.
Their marriage took place just weeks before the 2021 NFL Draft. It was already clear that the Jacksonville Jaguars were going to select him with the first pick. Therefore, he missed a few assignments during the pre-draft process to complete his union with Marissa.
She did not pursue a soccer career after her time at the university. Instead, Marissa has been pictured following Trevor Lawrence through all his steps in the NFL, and the pair has been living in Jacksonville ever since he was drafted.
Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract with the Jaguars prior to the 2024 season, that settled his long-term future in Jacksonville. He's still pursuing his first Super Bowl berth, with just one playoff win in his four-year career so far.
Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.