Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa poses in monokini with her girl pals for "pool day"

The offseason seems to be going well for Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is preparing for the 2025 season, where he'll have Liam Coen as his new coach. But he seems to be using the spare time before that to rest and reset.

Ad

Trevor and Marissa attended the birthday party of one of her sisters, Miranda Mowry, over the weekend. Marissa posted a handful of pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. She could be seen wearing a monokini in her stories, with the Jaguars quarterback featuring in the celebrations as well.

In the monokini photos, Marissa seem to be having a great time with her girl pals. All three of her friends wore a bikini, unlike her.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Pool day," she captioned her stories.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Enter caption

Enter caption

Enter caption

The quarterback was able to enjoy a free weekend with a small pause during the Jaguars' offseason activities. The team hosted two days of practices on May 21-22 and will return to the facilities on May 27. The activities on May are required to include rest days due to the league's collective bargaining agreement on offseason practices.

Ad

Marissa was born Marissa Mowry. She also has a sibling called McKenzie Mowry, who was also spotted in pictures during the weekend.

Marissa and Trevor Lawrence have been together since their high school days

The pair started to date when they were at Cartersville High School in Georgia. Although Marissa did not attend Clemson, she committed to playing soccer at Anderson University, which was located close to where her boyfriend was playing college football.

Ad

Their marriage took place just weeks before the 2021 NFL Draft. It was already clear that the Jacksonville Jaguars were going to select him with the first pick. Therefore, he missed a few assignments during the pre-draft process to complete his union with Marissa.

Expand Tweet

Ad

She did not pursue a soccer career after her time at the university. Instead, Marissa has been pictured following Trevor Lawrence through all his steps in the NFL, and the pair has been living in Jacksonville ever since he was drafted.

Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract with the Jaguars prior to the 2024 season, that settled his long-term future in Jacksonville. He's still pursuing his first Super Bowl berth, with just one playoff win in his four-year career so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.