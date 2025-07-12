“Quit throwing my ball”: Cam Ward hilariously snaps at Titans WR Xavier Restrepo in viral training moment

The Tennessee Titans have been active this offseason in trying to improve the roster and take a positive step forward after a terrible 2024 campaign. After the club used their first round, No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward, the Titans added one of Ward's favorite college football targets, Xavier Restrepo, as an undrafted free agent after the selection process had concluded.

Ad

Despite going undrafted, Restrepo has the chance to firmly establish himself in a WR room that does not feature too much depth and talent.

However, prior to the start of training camp and the new season, Restrepo was involved in a humorous viral moment at Titans practice, one where Ward got frustrated and angry with the new WR.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ward posted a full training video on YouTube on July 11. At the beginning of the social media post, Restrepo can be seen attempting to bounce the football on the ground, something that Ward clearly did not enjoy.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Quit throwing my ball on the ground before I beat your a**." Ward said to Restrepo.

Ad

Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo had a great college football connection at Miami

Restrepo played five seasons at the college football level, all for the Miami Hurricanes program. However, he had his best campaign while playing alongside Ward in 2024. Meanwhile, on the other hand as well, Ward also had the best season of his college football career while playing alongside Restrepo and drastically boosted his draft stock in the process.

Ad

In 2024 for the Hurricanes, Restrepo had 69 receptions for 1,127 receiving yards (college football career high) and 11 receiving touchdowns (college football career high).

Only time will tell whether Restrepo has a major role in the Titans offense and if he can continue his amazing connection with Ward at the professional level. However, it is evident that Ward was not too impressed with Restrepo's recent messing around with the football while practicing to prepare for the new campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.