Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott attended the Wimbledon semifinals, as he arrived in London with his fiancée, Sarah Jane, for one of tennis’s biggest events. On Saturday, the Cowboys QB shared a picture on his Instagram story, tagging Wimbledon’s official page and his fiancée, Sarah, in his story.

Sarah wore a white sleeveless dress with a structured design and visible seams. She paired her outfit with high-knee white boots, a perforated pattern and slight heels. QB's fiancée wore a bracelet as an accessory and carried a white Dior bag.

On the other hand, Prescott wore a light blue short-sleeved button-down shirt paired with off-white/cream tailored pants and tan-coloured loafers for footwear. He completed his look with a gold bracelet, a chain necklace and dark sunglasses.

In his next story, Dallas QB posted a picture of her fiancée and captioned it:

“😍❤️ @sarahjane.”

In the picture, Sarah is wearing a short-sleeved plaid shirt with a checkered pattern, with her hair open.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott soaks up London glamour with fiancée Sarah Jane at Wimbledon semifinals [PIC] [IG/@_4dak]

Dak Prescott's wife Sarah shares sweet family moments

Dak Prescott and Sarah have grown their family. The couple welcomed their second baby girl, Aurora Rayne, on May 22. Dak and Sarah already have a daughter named Margaret Jane, born in March 2024.

On Saturday, Sarah shared beautiful pictures of her daughters, Prescott and herself.

“The most beautiful girls in the world! I can’t believe they’re ours 🥹🥹🙏,” she wrote in her caption.

She posted a cute video in her carousel post’s last slide. In it, Sarah is feeding their newborn baby, Aurora, while the Cowboys quarterback is holding Margaret in his arms.

Sarah is dressed casually in a white top, while her elder daughter Margaret wears a denim outfit. The Dallas quarterback wears a simple black T-shirt, accessorized with a simple silver chain with a round pendant.

