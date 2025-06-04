Days after announcing 2nd daughter’s birth, Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah shares firstborn Margaret’s unique personal collection

Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah, shared a unique collection of their firstborn, Margaret, on her social media account. The couple welcomed their second baby late last month.

On Tuesday, Sarah shared an adorable picture of her elder daughter on Instagram, where she has around 125K followers. She posted a snap of the baby girl sitting beside her unique stone and stick collection.

"Her rock and stick collection" Sarah wrote in the caption of IG story.

Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah shares firstborn Margaret’s unique personal collection/@sarahjane

Dak Prescott is pretty active on Instagram and is known for actively sharing posts about her day-to-day life on the platform. The pair welcomed their elder daughter Margaret Jane Rose in February 2024, and just a month after the baby's birth, Sarah shared a post on her Instagram account calling being a parent the "biggest blessings."

She shared a few pictures of the baby with a caption:

"MJ Rose, Being your parents is the biggest blessing life has to offer and we are so fortunate that you are ours! Welcome into this world, baby girl, you will always be loved and protected! We are so IN LOVE with you ♥️ Love, Mom & Dad"

A few months after the baby's birth, in October, Dak Prescott proposed to Sarah, and they have been engaged since.

Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah shares adorable pictures of newborn daughter

The couple announced their pregnancy in December 2024, and in an exclusive interview with SI Swimsuit, Sarah Jane revealed that she was expecting another baby girl.

She posted a few pictures flaunting her baby bump and in April even planned a baby shower.

The pair were finally blessed with another baby girl in May 2025, and earlier this week, she shared a picture of the newborn on her Instagram account.

"Our sweet Aurora Rayne Prescott arrived on her due date 9 days ago, 5.22.25 🙏 We’ve been soaking it all in 🤍 so beyond grateful and in love with our family of 4"

She shared a beautiful picture of Prescott with both of their daughters. She also shared an adorable video of her elder daughter, MJ, meeting the newborn baby.

