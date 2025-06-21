Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane shares glimpse into family's private charter ride

Dak Prescott is headed on a family vacation with his fiancée, Sarah Jane, and their two daughters ahead of the upcoming 2025 NFL season. There are still more than two months before the 2025 season starts, and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is making the best use of it by spending more time with his family.
On Friday, Sarah shared an adorable family photo on her Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse into their travel day. The family appeared to be flying on a private jet.
"My family of 4, always on the go," Jane wrote in the caption of the IG story.
The picture features Dak Prescott's younger daughter, Aurora Rayne, who was peacefully sleeping while the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was cradling his elder daughter, Margaret Jane.
Sarah Jane opted to wear a comfortable outfit for the trip. She wore a black top with white full sleeves and black shorts, while her fiancée donned a blue t-shirt and shorts. One-year-old MJ looked ready for summer in a printed white shirt paired with red shorts while soon to be one month old Aurara wore a pink dress.
Sarah Jane shares a sweet Father’s Day post for Dak Prescott
On June 15, Sarah Jane celebrated Father’s Day by sharing a heartfelt post to Dak Prescott on Instagram. The post featured a series of photos and a sweet message for the NFL quarterback.
"Daddy and his girls 💞Not sure how we got so lucky, but Lord knows I am forever grateful 🙏 @_4dak Happy Father’s Day my love!" Jane wrote.
In the first snap, she shared a beautiful family picture with Dak Prescott. The American football player donned a black t-shirt and cream color shorts while posing by side of his fiancée.
Sarah Jane was styled in a pink short dress. The QB was carrying MJ while little Aurora was peacefully sleeping in a baby carrier. She also shared a few snaps of her while pregnant, and on the last slide, a quote that says:
"To the world, you are a father, but to our family, you are the world."
Prescott and Jane got engaged in October 2024. Just a few months later, in December, they announced they were expecting their second child. The couple has been together since mid-2023.
