Raiders WR Jack Bech shares beachside kiss with GF Kylie Young during dreamy Anguilla vacation [PICS]

On Friday, Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie Young posted a photo dump from their vacation on Instagram, giving her 12k followers a sneak peek into a romantic getaway with the Raiders wide receiver. The couple is enjoying some quality time in Anguilla.

"Anguilla in snapshots💌," she captioned the post.

Kylie posted several pictures from their vacation, but the photo that truly stole the spotlight was the one on the seventh slide. It was a sweet beachside moment when Jack shared a kiss with Kylie.

The 22-year-old wore a chic black bikini, a stylish sheer white lace cover-up and loose pants with a floral pattern. Kylie accessorized her outfit with dark sunglasses, while the Raiders' WR wore light blue shorts with black sunglasses.

In the fourth slide, the couple can be seen wearing an all-black outfit while holding a champagne glass. She accessorizes her strapless black dress with a bold statement necklace featuring a large oval pendant, gold earrings, and a bracelet.

In the second picture, Young and Jack are dressed in coordinated, summery outfits. Kylie wears a flowy, halter-neck maxi dress in shades of blue and white. On the other hand, Jack wears a short-sleeve button-up shirt in a blue shade, paired with white or cream-colored pants. He completes his look with a silver wristwatch and black sunglasses.

Kylie Young can't get enough of Jack Bech in Los Angeles

Last week, Kylie posted a picture of her boyfriend, Jack Bech with a caption:

“Sorry, I am obsessed w the view.”

In the picture, Jack can be seen sitting by the infinity pool, with a mountain background and a city view.

Kylie Young gushes over Raiders WR Jack Bech in a shirtless snap [IG/@kylie.youngg]

Kylie is a social media content creator. The couple has been open about their relationship, and Kylie always shares snippets on Instagram with the wide receiver. The couple went to Las Vegas’ deserted area in May, where Kylie shared a carousel post on her Instagram. She captioned:

“Another dump, but a new location!"

In one of the pictures, Young is sitting on a rock, facing away from the camera, surrounded by nature and views of rocky peaks. Young is dressed in a sporty black outfit: a sleeveless crop top and high-waisted biker shorts.

She also shared pictures of the delicious meal she had during the hike, which included sushi rolls and pieces of spicy tuna crispy rice.

Also read: Jack Bech declares "Vegas hit the jackpot baby" after getting drafted by Raiders

