Jack Bech declares "Vegas hit the jackpot baby" after getting drafted by Raiders

Jack Bech was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 58th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They were in need of upgrading their wide receivers and potentially did so by adding the TCU Horned Frogs star this year.

After being the seventh wide receiver selected this year, Bech apparently thinks it could be a good sign of things to come, especially in Las Vegas. He explained why in an Instagram story following being drafted by the Raiders.

Bech exclaimed:

"Vegas hit the JACKPOT baby!!!"

Jack Bech Instagram story

His bold statement was written at the bottom of an explanation that he found of the significance of the number seven, which is generally considered lucky in casino culture and around Las Vegas, particularly. The post outlined how "777" is often the jackpot number in slot machines, as well as "7" typically being a winning number in craps.

Bech apparently thinks that being the seventh wide receiver picked by the Las Vegas Raiders represents a good omen. He landed in an ideal situation that could result in him receiving plenty of playing time during his rookie year, considering the position is one of the weakest on their roster right now.

Jack Bech's rookie outlook with Raiders

Jack Bech outlook

The Las Vegas Raiders are going through major changes during the 2025 NFL offseason after hiring Pete Carroll to take over as their next head coach. His arrival was followed by them changing the overall structure of their offensive roster, including acquiring Geno Smith to be their quarterback.

The Raiders then selected Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft to potentially be their starting running back and then proceeded to pick three wide receivers in other rounds. The first of those was Jack Bech, whom they used a second-round pick on. His draft position suggests that they expect him to be an immediate contributor to their offense, especially considering their lack of established options.

Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker are the only returning receivers who made a real impact on the team last season. This means that Bech has a legitimate chance of earning a spot in the starting lineup from the start of the season. He will need to hold off Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Tommy Mellott, who they also selected this year, but based on his draft position and expectations, he seems to have the inside track.

