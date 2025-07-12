Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa opens up about loving bond with 'Turkish bestie' Ozzy Kirk in emotional birthday message

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, has been great friends with Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk's wife, Ozzy. Marissa and Ozzy have enjoyed a great friendship over the years, having embraced each other's company for a long time.

On Friday, Ozzy turned 30 and Marissa decided to make her best friend's day memorable. She penned down an emotional birthday message for Ozzy and posted it on her Instagram story.

Along with the message, Marissa's story included a collage made up of her six favorite pictures with Ozzy. Listing down all the things she loved about her "Turkish bestie," Marissa wrote:

"Happy 30th to my Turkish bestie! From traveling the world together, throwing parties together, all the mundane and the big moments on and off the field.. you have made it all better! I love you! You are the most beautiful person inside and out."

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa opens up about loving bond with Ozzy Kirk (Image Credit: Marissa/IG)

Marissa went ahead praising Ozzy Kirk as her "best friend ever" and someone who makes “people feel seen and important." The influencer's emotional birthday note came almost a week after she celebrated Ozzy announcing the safe birth of her newborn daughter, Londyn.

Ozzy and Christian Kirk broke the good news of their newborn via an Instagram post, which included a handful of their photos from the hospital.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa grew emotional while celebrating daughter turning 6 months old

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa's daughter Shae turned six months old last week. To celebrate the newborn's special milestone, Marissa wrote a brief message that well described all the things she loved about Shae. Praising Shae as a "fun and full of life" kid, Marissa wrote:

"She is so fun and full of life- our happy girl! She loves to play and crawl and giggle. She is so smart and silly. I’m so proud of her and love getting to watch her grow and learn every day. She changes the meaning of life and love!"

Before celebrating Shae's special milestone, Marissa made headlines for recreating an adorable childhood memory of hers with Shae.

