Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa recreates her adorable childhood memory with daughter Shae [Pics]

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, loves posting adorable moments of their daughter, Shae, on her social media. Over the weekend, the mother-daughter duo made an outing to the beach with Marissa's mom, Kelly. The influencer later posted a handful of Shae's pictures with her and Kelly.

Ad

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, recreates her adorable childhood memory with daughter Shae (Image Credit: Marissa/IG)

As spotted in the photos, the influencer recreated a childhood moment between her and Kelly, with her daughter, Shae. For comparison, Marissa posted a childhood throwback picture in which Kelly is holding her high in her hands, with the beautiful sea in the background. Marissa recreated that exact photo with Shae.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Me and Shae," Marissa wrote in the caption of the story.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Marissa Lawrence recreated her childhood moment a week after recapping her Bahamas vacation with family, via an Instagram post. It featured a handful of photos of Trevor and Marissa with their daughter Shae, in addition to multiple snaps of their cozy moments together at the sea.

"Such a fun day!!! Shae saw a sea turtle, took a nap in the ocean, road around on a boat and had lots of fun with her fam- what a joy it is to live life through a new lens with her," Marissa wrote in the caption on June 23.

Ad

Ad

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, revealed her 'happiest place in the world'

Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary in April. Since it was a special day for the two, Marissa decided to open up about her love for the Jaguars quarterback with an emotional anniversary tribute. Gushing over Trevor as her "happiest place in the world" and launching high praises for him, Marissa wrote on April 10:

Ad

"You are a safe place, a soft presence, you’re strong and steady. You always make people feel seen and heard. You care about my heart and feelings. You make the simple things in life more fun and silly. You’re my best friend!"

Moving forward in her tribute, Marissa also admitted that she loved "hearing all the people that simply want to shake your (Trevor) hand" for how he has been a "light and inspiration to so many" of his fans. Besides, shortly after celebrating their 4th anniversary, Marissa gave fans a rare look at her resized diamond wedding ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.