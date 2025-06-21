Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa and daughter Shae turn 'island girls' for tropical vacation in Bahamas (Pics)

Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, are enjoying the summer vacationing with their daughter, Shae, in the Bahamas. The family visited the Caribbean country to attend Marissa's mother, Kelly's, second marriage. The influencer shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram stories.

On Saturday, Marissa Lawrence posted family moments from a beachside outing. There were solo photos of her, where she posed in front of a blue sea, showing off her dark purple swimsuit.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There were also snaps of Marissa and Trevor, along with Shae. Shae wore a pink swimsuit and a small knitted hat. The post also included a family photo from their accommodation.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Island girls," Marissa wrote.

Before enjoying her family time at the beachside, Marissa had a pickleball session with Trevor. In a video, the Jaguars quarterback went shirtless for the game while the influencer had a black tennis dress on.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa confessed to getting surprised with marriage by mom Kelly

Marissa Lawrence's mom, Kelly, surprised her daughter with a seaside wedding on Wednesday. The wife of Travor Lawrence posted pictures from her mom's special day on her Instagram stories, with her honest reaction to the news. In one picture, Kelly and Marissa showed off their diamond-engraved wedding rings.

"Mommy got married!!!!" Marissa wrote in the caption.

In another story, Marissa posted a family portrait featuring her mom with her new husband and her daughters. In the caption, the influencer opened up about her firsthand reaction to Kelly's surprise.

"They surprised us on the beach with their vows under God. All of us girls wore blue UNCOORDINATED... we were her something blue. Such a God wink," Marissa wrote.

Before traveling to the Bahamas, Marissa visited Trevor during his training at the Jaguars facility in May. She brought their daughter, Shae, along to support the quarterback. However, she later revealed a "funny" reason why she had to occupy the meeting room of the running backs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.