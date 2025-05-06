Trevor Lawrence's 4 month baby Shae Lynn makes Jaguars camp debut with mother Marissa

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa were blessed with a daughter, Shae Lynn, earlier this year in January. Recently, the four-month-old made her debut at the Jaguars camp.

On Monday, Marissa, shared a glimpse into her personal life by posting around 20 pictures and videos featuring Shae. Sharing the post, Lawrence wrote:

"A rich life"

In the 15th slide, there was an adorable picture of the couple and their daughter from the Jaguars camp. The quarterback was wearing his team's jersey while Marissa donned black pants with a matching top.

Trevor lovingly cradled Shae in his arms as they posed for the camera.

Check out the snap below:

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa (Image Source: Instagram/@marissa_lawrence)

Marissa is known for sharing their day-to-day life on her Instagram, where she boasts around 356K followers. The couple often travels with their baby, and the little one even joined her father at the Jaguars' training camp.

In March 2025, the Lawrences took Shae out for a sunny day at the golf course. Marissa documented the outing with a series of beautiful pictures posted on March 16, showcasing their day at the Players Championship held at TPC Sawgrass.

"TPC with Shae"

Trevor, a known golf enthusiast, wore a tee with "The Players" printed on it, while Marissa wore an off-shoulder black dress. Even baby Shae received a custom card for the event with an adorable photo of her.

The tournament was held from March 13 to 16, where Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy registered a win by defeating J.J. Spaun in a playoff. It's the unofficial fifth Major of men's golf.

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa celebrate Easter with Shae Lynn

Last month, Trevor and Marissa Lawrence celebrated Easter with their daughter Shae Lynn.

Taking to Instagram on April 21, Marissa provided a glimpse of the first Easter of her daughter along with a heartfelt caption:

"Thank you Heavenly Father for what this day means. For sending your son to die for us. For bearing our sins. For conquering death and making a way for us to live in your presence. Selah."

For Easter, little Shae donned a blue dress and a pink hairband with bunny ears. Last month, they also celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. The pair have been married since 2021. They are high school sweethearts.

