Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa reveals 'funny' reason for occupying Jaguars 'running backs meeting room'

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, shared a glimpse into the realities of balancing NFL life with caring for a newborn. Her social media post on Thursday showed how a baby's nap schedule can unexpectedly transform team facilities into an impromptu nursery space.

Marissa shared a photo on her Instagram stories where she had baby Shae snuggled up on her lap. The baby was sleeping soundly in what was revealed to be an odd spot: the Jaguars' running backs meeting room.

"Went to watch daddy practice but decided she wanted the nap right before we needed to leave so currently sitting in the running backs meeting room so she can nap cause no way was I gonna put her in the car hahahahaha. Mom life is funny," Marissa wrote.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa's IG Story (IG/marissa_lawrence)

The two have a long love history that dates back to their youth. Marissa and Trevor first met in 2016, got engaged in 2020 and married in 2021. In June 2024, they announced they were expecting a baby, and Shae Lynn was born in January.

Trevor Lawrence talked about his wife Marissa and fatherhood

Trevor Lawrence discussed how fatherhood has changed his perspective during a February interview with People.

"She's great, I mean, it definitely just changes your perspective; changes how you operate just on a day-to-day basis. The whole day obviously revolves around just one person you're taking care of now, so it's just, life's different, but it's amazing," Trevor said.

The quarterback has been candid about his appreciation for his wife ever since they brought home their daughter, who was born weighing a whopping 10 pounds, two ounces.

"She was not a small baby, so Marissa's a champ," Lawrence said. "Seeing her go through that, and now she's recovered and feeling great — it's pretty amazing to see your partner go through that."

The family also celebrated their first Easter as a whole, and Marissa posted pictures on Instagram of the three of them wearing matching attire.

