Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares what their first Easter looked like after parenthood

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa have celebrated the first Easter of their daughter, Shae. The couple was blessed with their first child in January 2025, and they have been actively sharing about their daughter on their social media handles.

On Sunday, Marissa Lawrence took to her Instagram account to post a few pictures of her Easter celebration with daughter Shae. Along with the pictures, she had a sweet message for her daughter.

"Happy Easter 🩷🐰🪺 Thank you God for our family. Thank you for your son Jesus and the sins he bore for us on the cross so that we may know and have eternal life with you! What a good good father you are- always making a way to be with your kids," She wrote.

For Easter, Marissa Lawrence had a cute bunny hat for her daughter while she was styled in an off-white dress. Marissa posted several pictures on her Instagram account, including some pictures with her husband.

In one of the snaps, Trevor Lawrence was holding Shae. The father and daughter duo wore matching blue outfits for Easter.

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa celebrate their fourth anniversary

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa have grown up together. Their love story started while they were in high school. They went to Cartersville High School in Georgia together, and the romance blossomed over the years.

However, it was only in 2021, they finally decided to get married. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by their family and friends, and in 2025, they celebrated their fourth marriage anniversary.

On April 10, Marissa recalled her wedding day by posting some pictures on her Instagram account to celebrate the marriage anniversary. Along with that, she also had a sweet message for her husband, writing:

"The past four years have been filled with sooooo much. We’ve moved and started new careers. We’ve hosted and traveled. We’ve made new friends and kept old ones. We’ve seen the world and fallen in love with our town. We’ve gotten a puppy and now have a baby. We’ve made some beautiful memories. The days haven’t all been easy but they’ve all been worth it."

Marissa Lawrence posted the snaps of her wedding day to celebrate the anniversary. She wore a beautiful white bridal gown with a long veil, while Trevor was styled in an all-black suit with a white shirt for the big day.

