Trevor Lawrence goes shirtless to enjoy quick pickleball session with wife Marissa during Bahamas vacay [WATCH]

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is making the most of his offseason, this time swapping cleats for court shoes as he hit the pickleball courts shirtless in the Bahamas.
The video of the moment was captured by his wife, Marissa, who shared it on her Instagram story on Thursday.
For Trevor Lawrence, the vacation comes at a critical point in his professional timeline. He battled a string of injuries throughout the 2024 season, including issues with his ankle, knee and a nagging shoulder injury that eventually required surgery. Right now, the franchise QB is in active recovery mode. He missed significant time last year as the Jaguars stumbled to a 4-13 finish.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The Jaguars, now under new coach Liam Coen, are looking for stability both in scheme and under center.
Meanwhile, the trip wasn’t just a couple’s getaway. Joined by Marissa’s family, the Bahamian retreat progressed into an unexpected family milestone. Midway through the vacation, Marissa’s mother, Kelly Mowry, stunned the group with an impromptu beachfront wedding ceremony.
Trevor Lawrence's wife documents her mother's surprise beach wedding during a family vacation
Instead of extravagant fanfare, Kelly Mowry exchanged vows with her new husband in an impromptu seaside ceremony. Marissa, visibly moved, shared glimpses of the ceremony online. This included a playful note about the “uncoordinated blue” dresses worn by the women in attendance that inadvertently matched the bride’s “something blue.”
"They surprised us on the beach with their vows under God. All of us girls wore blue UNCOORDINATED... we were her something blue. Such a God wink," Marissa wrote in her Instagram story caption.
Off the field, Trevor Lawrence is navigating a transformation: new fatherhood. Since welcoming their daughter, Shae, in January, both Trevor and Marissa have opened up about the joys and challenges of parenting. Lawrence said in February that he was still “adjusting” to the role, especially while balancing rehab and film study.
Marissa, meanwhile, an active presence on social media, has continued sharing moments with Shae, from sleepy golf outings to beachside snuggles.
Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.