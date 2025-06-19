Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa receives unexpected relationship update from mom Kelly during family's tropical vacay

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, was recently surprised by an unexpected yet major life decision by her mother, Kelly Mowry. Earlier this week, Marissa and Trevor travelled to a tropical destination for a family vacation with the influencer’s parents and siblings.

Ad

On Wednesday, Marissa revealed via her Instagram story that she was surprised by her family with news of Kelly's second marriage. She shared several photos from Kelly's romantic seaside wedding ceremony. One of which featured a family portrait of Kelly with her daughters and her new husband. In the caption, Marissa explained how her family broke the news and wrote:

"They surprised us on the beach with their vows under God. All of us girls wore blue UNCOORDINATED... we were her something blue. Such a God wink."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa receives unexpected relationship update from mom Kelly (Image Credit: Marissa/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In another Instagram story, Marissa posted a picture with Kelly in which the duo can be seen showing off their wedding rings. The photo was attached with a 3-word message from Marissa, which read:

Ad

"Mommy got married!!!!"

Marissa Lawrence later shared a dedicated Instagram post, giving fans a better look at her mother's marriage ceremony. Interestingly, that post sparked a comparison among fans about Marissa and her daughter, Shae. Fans complimented Shae and called her a spitting image of her mother, Marissa.

Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, adored her daughter Shae's beautiful blue eyes

Marissa Lawrence never misses a chance to post her daughter, Shae, on her Instagram. Earlier this week, Marissa posted a snap with Shae on her Instagram story, from one of her mother-daughter outings. In the story, Marissa dropped a 5-word message, adoring the pretty blue eyes of her baby.

Ad

“My beautiful blue eyed girl," Marissa wrote.

In June 2024, Trevor Lawrence and Marissa broke the news of their first pregnancy via a joint Instagram post. It was attached with a handful of photos from the couple's in-home maternity photoshoot.

After embracing and documenting her pregnancy journey on social media, Marissa gave birth to Shae in January 2025. Nearly a month later, the Jaguars quarterback confessed to "still adjusting" to his new-parent life and the responsibilities of fatherhood.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.